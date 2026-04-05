Steve Kerr Explains Plans For Stephen Curry In First Game Back From 27-Game Absence

While Stephen Curry is due to return to action on Sunday night against the Rockets, Steve Kerr revealed that the Warriors would take a cautious approach.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Brooklyn, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sunday night’s game against the Houston Rockets is primed to be a special one for the Golden State Warriors. With Warriors superstar Stephen Curry due to make his grand return after a 27-game absence, the team and the fanbase will be hyped to see him back in action.

While there is more than enough reason to be excited, it is equally important that fans temper their expectations for Stephen Curry. On that note, after confirming Curry’s availability during his pre-game press conference, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed what his plans for the superstar were heading into the game and the remainder of the regular season.

“[We’ve got] five games in eight days with a back-to-back, so we’re going to manage it accordingly,” Kerr stated. “But the plan for tonight would be shorter bursts. We’ll see on the minutes. But, first game back, he’s not playing 48 minutes, right?”

Although Stephen Curry is widely known for his superhuman endurance, it would be unrealistic to expect him to be active for extended periods after a surprisingly long-term injury. Given the Warriors’ current position, it is also sensible for the team to take a cautious approach, with Kerr suggesting that he would play roughly 25 minutes against the Rockets.

Still, it would appear that Steve Kerr was in good spirits, as he was seen joking with the media during the press conference. Although the matchup against the Houston Rockets will be a challenging one, it seems as if the Warriors are just relieved to see their superstar in good health.

 

Can Stephen Curry Reinvigorate The Warriors’ Campaign?

The 2025-26 season has been a snakebitten one for the Golden State Warriors. With injuries effectively derailing their campaign, there wasn’t much hope for the Dubs to achieve much. However, Stephen Curry’s return could potentially change things.

Currently, the Warriors find themselves firmly positioned to compete in the play-in tournament. Although there isn’t much opportunity for them to rise above ninth place in the West, having Curry back gives them enough of a boost to compete for a playoff berth.

Stephen Curry has undoubtedly been the Warriors’ best player this season. While Jimmy Butler was making some solid contributions, it was evident that Curry’s impact on the court was the driving force behind any success the team enjoyed.

This season, Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range. Although he has only appeared in 39 games, the team has posted a 23-16 record when he has been available, showcasing how vital he is to their performance.

Even with Stephen Curry back in the lineup, the Warriors (36-41) are far from being a title contender. However, given the team’s resilience and their championship pedigree, there is some reason to be optimistic about their potential to make some noise in the postseason.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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