Fred VanVleet Taunts Dillon Brooks And Amen Thompson Pokes Fun At His Familiar Antics

The Houston Rockets blew out the Phoenix Suns tonight, 117-98, to move up to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. This game marked Dillon Brooks’ first game back at the Toyota Center since the Rockets sent him to the Suns as part of the trade package for Kevin Durant.

The Suns forward is known for his defensive prowess and almost always tries to test the nerves of his opponent’s best player. He tried to pull off his usual death stare before the game on the Rockets, like he famously did for them and the Grizzlies previously.

But his former teammates saw right through it. Moreover, they hilariously even responded to some of his antics during the game itself. Like Fred VanVleet, who has been sidelined for the season from the Rockets, he still hilariously taunted Dillon Brooks from the bench after he went off and dropped 14 of his 23 points in the first quarter itself.

“DB, what are you going to do? You’ve got two [points],” said VanVleet hilariously from the bench right at the start of the game.

“40? You got a 40 ball yet? Let’s see, let’s see one, let’s see it,” VanVleet said as he hilariously challenged Brooks from the bench after his eruption in the first quarter. Brooks eventually cooled down and ended his night early in the fourth quarter.

Fred VanVleet taunting Dillon Brooks from the Rockets bench: “40? You got a 40 ball yet? Let’s see it.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ql8QEjD1QS — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 6, 2025

Dillon Brook is yet to have a 40-point game in his career, and he started tonight looking destined to get his first one. However, he finished the game with 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 10-of-24 from the field (41.7%) without Devin Booker or Jalen Green available on his team.

Rockets’ star Amen Thompson was also not rattled by any of his antics and did not see any hostile intent in his actions. Thompson addressed his feelings about Dillon Brooks in the post-game press conference.

“Dillon had a great impact. He helped change the culture over here. Houston loves him; they embrace him. You know, that’s my guy, he’s like a big brother to me.”

“So, just playing him, he’s doing the antics on me now. It’s fun, I just laugh, like you can’t [rattle me]… I know you, bro.”

“Seeing what he’s able to do, he’s having an All-Star type of year. I knew he could do that because I’ve played him in different types of one-on-ones over the year, especially in the post. So seeing that, I’m really happy for him,” said Thompson in conclusion.

Thompson led all scorers for the Rockets with 31 points, four rebounds, and one assist while making 70.6% of his field-goal attempts (12-of-17).

Before the game, Brooks admitted that he would bring the same competitive intensity to the court as he did for the Rockets against other teams. He even confessed that he would try to entice a technical foul from his former coach and test his ex-teammates’ patience. Unfortunately for him, neither Ime Udoka nor any of the players were affected by any of his antics tonight.