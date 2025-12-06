Fred VanVleet Taunts Dillon Brooks And Amen Thompson Pokes Fun At His Familiar Antics

Former teammates Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson poke fun at Dillon Brooks for trying his antics during the Suns blowout loss to the Rockets.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Credits: Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets blew out the Phoenix Suns tonight, 117-98, to move up to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. This game marked Dillon Brooks’ first game back at the Toyota Center since the Rockets sent him to the Suns as part of the trade package for Kevin Durant.

The Suns forward is known for his defensive prowess and almost always tries to test the nerves of his opponent’s best player. He tried to pull off his usual death stare before the game on the Rockets, like he famously did for them and the Grizzlies previously.

 

But his former teammates saw right through it. Moreover, they hilariously even responded to some of his antics during the game itself. Like Fred VanVleet, who has been sidelined for the season from the Rockets, he still hilariously taunted Dillon Brooks from the bench after he went off and dropped 14 of his 23 points in the first quarter itself.

“DB, what are you going to do? You’ve got two [points],” said VanVleet hilariously from the bench right at the start of the game.

“40? You got a 40 ball yet? Let’s see, let’s see one, let’s see it,” VanVleet said as he hilariously challenged Brooks from the bench after his eruption in the first quarter. Brooks eventually cooled down and ended his night early in the fourth quarter.

 

Dillon Brook is yet to have a 40-point game in his career, and he started tonight looking destined to get his first one. However, he finished the game with 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 10-of-24 from the field (41.7%) without Devin Booker or Jalen Green available on his team.

Rockets’ star Amen Thompson was also not rattled by any of his antics and did not see any hostile intent in his actions. Thompson addressed his feelings about Dillon Brooks in the post-game press conference.

“Dillon had a great impact. He helped change the culture over here. Houston loves him; they embrace him. You know, that’s my guy, he’s like a big brother to me.” 

“So, just playing him, he’s doing the antics on me now. It’s fun, I just laugh, like you can’t [rattle me]… I know you, bro.”

“Seeing what he’s able to do, he’s having an All-Star type of year. I knew he could do that because I’ve played him in different types of one-on-ones over the year, especially in the post. So seeing that, I’m really happy for him,” said Thompson in conclusion.

Thompson led all scorers for the Rockets with 31 points, four rebounds, and one assist while making 70.6% of his field-goal attempts (12-of-17).

Before the game, Brooks admitted that he would bring the same competitive intensity to the court as he did for the Rockets against other teams. He even confessed that he would try to entice a technical foul from his former coach and test his ex-teammates’ patience. Unfortunately for him, neither Ime Udoka nor any of the players were affected by any of his antics tonight.

Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
