“I Get Paid $50-Some Million To Be Available And Play” – Kevin Durant On Concerns About Extended Minutes

Kevin Durant has been playing extended minutes for the Houston Rockets lately, and he doesn’t want fans to get too worried about it. Durant played 41 minutes in the Rockets’ 111-104 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday and dismissed concerns about his playing time postgame.

“That’s what I get paid to do, man,” Durant said. “I get paid $50-some million to be available and play, and be there for my team whenever they need me to be there. So, it’s on me to prepare the right way so I can be ready for 40-plus minutes. I’m preparing for 48 minutes a night. So if I fall under that, I mean, I’m cool.

“But I get that people are concerned because of my age and I’ve had some injuries in the past, but I feel solid,” Durant continued. “And coaching staff’s been doing a good job of my rotations. And then when I’m in a game too, you got players that can handle the ball, that can guard too. I’m not out there doing everything.

“So, I feel good when I’m playing, and I want to play more,” Durant added. “I don’t want to miss games. I want to play more minutes. I just want to help the team as much as I can. And me being out there helps the team.”

Durant had just played 44 minutes in the Rockets’ 128-122 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. To then play over 40 again on the second night of a back-to-back is commendable. He is now averaging 38.8 minutes per game in January, which is quite high.

For the season, Durant is averaging 36.9 minutes per game, which ranks third in the NBA. Only 76ers star Tyrese Maxey (39.5) and his Rockets teammate Amen Thompson (37.3) are averaging more minutes.

Maxey is 25, and Thompson is 22, so you’re not as worried about their playing extending minutes as you are with Durant, who is 37. The 15-time All-Star, who is making $54.7 million in 2025-26, wouldn’t be opposed to playing even more, though. This kind of mindset isn’t common in today’s NBA.

Durant had 32 points (11-19 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block against the Pistons. To go with the domination on the court, he was also seen getting into a heated exchange with a fan sitting courtside.

Durant was disappointed with how he played against the 76ers, and he was fired up for this Pistons game. He certainly righted the wrongs on this night.

The Rockets improved to 27-16 with this win over the Pistons and are fourth in the West. They take on the Memphis Grizzlies next at Toyota Center on Monday at 8 PM ET.