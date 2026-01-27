“Not Playing Like Myself Lately”: Alperen Sengun Gets Real After 33-Point Game Dismantles Grizzlies

The Rockets hosted the Grizzlies at the Toyota Center tonight and came away with a 108-99 win. Both Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant dropped 33 points each to lead the Rockets to a victory.

While Durant was focused on scoring in heater stretches, Sengun was the reliable offensive player during any run when the shots were not falling for the Rockets. Following the game, Sengun spoke to the media and reflected on his own form recently and his chemistry with Durant.

“I’m not playing like myself lately, but everybody has some part of the season where they can play a little bit slurpy. But you know, we’re home now, so I feel the confidence to come here and kill it every night,” said Sengun to Vanessa Richardson, the Rockets’ sideline reporter.

Sengun finished the game with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and one steal. But it was his shooting that was even more impressive as he made 15 of his 17 shots from the field (88.2 FG%), and one of his only two misses tonight was a last-second pass that he was forced to heave from beyond the arc.

The Turkish All-Star’s form is instrumental to the Rockets if they plan to contend for a championship this season. So far this season, he is averaging 21.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc.

After returning from a right ankle sprain nine games ago, Sengun has scored over 20 points per game in five of the nine fixtures. The Rockets lost three of the four games where Sengun failed to produce his average numbers. Thus, it is understandable why Sengun felt a skid in his performance.

However, tonight, it was he and Kevin Durant who gave the Rockets the much-needed offensive push that helped them come back from a 10-point deficit to beat the Grizzlies tonight.

Durant ended up with 33 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one block while shooting 11-24 from the field (45.8 FG%) and 4-9 from beyond the arc (44.4 3P%).

During the postgame press conference, Durant also spoke about Sengun and majorly praised him for dominating inside the paint. The 37-year0old veteran praised the Rockets’ star for being a steady force on the offensive end throughout the night.

“It’s incredible, it’s fun, and it’s demoralizing for the other team, especially when he gets going,” said Durant.

“Yeah, it’s key, that’s how we’re going to the next level. 15 for 17? That’s just insane, man. One of his two misses was probably one of those end-of-the-shot-clock grenades.

“Two of them were probably grenades, to be honest, so he could have been perfect from the field tonight. And with that many shot attempts, that’s unheard of.”

Durant further elaborated on the challenge of working on chemistry with Sengun, as he has repeatedly said he has never played with a big man of Sengun’s caliber in his career.

“Yeah, I had to figure out where his spots are on the floor that he likes to be comfortable in, and I found that top of the key, that free-throw line area, those boxes and elbows, that’s usually his spots.”

“I just try to get him some outlets and be there for him, help keep the defense a little honest when I’m right there. And he’s finding out my spots too, like he knows where I like coming off hand-offs, pick-and-rolls, and where I like to iso,” said Durant while explaining how improving is a two-way street.

“So we both learn from each other as we both get better and acclimated to the system. That process of getting better is ongoing, and tonight was a step in the right direction.”

The two-man game of Sengun and Durant is what holds the Rockets’ offense together currently, with inconsistent outbursts from players like Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard.

If the Rockets are to be successful in the long term, Sengun’s offensive output needs to be as impactful as it was tonight, but a bit more consistently. Moreover, Durant also needs to be a reliable veteran and constantly be in Sengun’s ear to help him improve.

The Rockets improved to 28-16 after this win over the Grizzlies. They are now going to host the Spurs on Wednesday night (January 28). It will be interesting to see if Sengun can repeat his heroics from tonight against a player of Victor Wembanyama’s size and caliber.