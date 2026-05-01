Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Sends Blunt Message On Potential Game 7 Against Lakers After Being Down 3-0

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. discussed a potential Game 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers during a media session before hosting Lakers for Game 6.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Jabari Smith Jr. reacts to a play during a Rockets game. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Kupferman - Getty Images
Mandatory Credit: Jacob Kupferman - Getty Images

The Houston Rockets have clawed their way back into their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers after being down 3-0 after Game 3. The series currently stands at 3-2, with the Rockets having a chance to tie it up at home in Game 6.

Jabari Smith Jr. was the Rockets’ star in Game 5, putting up 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in a 99-93 win, leading the team offensively in Kevin Durant’s absence. He will need to step up once again in Game 6 if the Rockets hope to keep pace with the Lakers offensively, especially with Austin Reaves rejoining the Lakers’ starting five after missing the first five games in this series.

Smith Jr. was interviewed by the media at practice before Game 6, where he was asked about the potential pressures of a looming Game 7 against the Lakers. The 23-year-old forward shared a composed response, emphasizing the team’s focus on the upcoming Game 6 instead of worrying about what the future might bring.

“We’re not thinking about Game 7. We’re thinking about Game 6, tonight. The things we have to do to win. Put on a show for the fans and represent the city well. We’re worried about Game 6 and the task ahead. We’ll think about it tonight, when we’ve got to pack our bags. Not now.”

The Rockets need to put one foot in front of the other, and they’ve found themselves back in the series after taking each game one at a time. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in the first round and will be one of the key leaders that the Rockets need to be productive to win this series.

The true star of the Rockets without Kevin Durant has been Alperen Sengun, who put up 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in Game 5 but is averaging 21.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists over the series. Their homegrown starting five with Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, Smith Jr., and Sengun is one of the youngest starting fives in the NBA. As a result, they’ve been able to find life the longer this series goes.

The Lakers have an aging veteran core led by the 41-year-old LeBron James, so the Rockets have been able to throw multiple forwards, including Smith Jr., to limit James’ production in the last two games. LeBron is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists over the last two games, as the Rockets have been able to shut the Lakers’ biggest offensive weapon down.

Austin Reaves put up 22 points, four rebounds, and six assists when he returned in Game 5, and there will be eyes on him to show up. As a result, the Rockets have another offensive wizard they need to shut down to seal another win. It’ll be a high-intensity Friday night at the Toyota Center.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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