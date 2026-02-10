Rockets Player Ratings: Durant And Sengun Dominate Against The Clippers In 102-95 Victory

This one wasn’t pretty, and Houston didn’t need it to be. Against a Clippers team that tried to slow the game to a crawl, the Rockets leaned on their two constants, Kevin Durant’s shot-making and Alperen Sengun‘s physical presence, and trusted the rest to fill in the gaps. That worked, since Houston ended up winning 102-95.

There were dry spells, missed looks, and moments where the offense felt stuck in mud, but Houston never panicked. They defended, rebounded just enough, and hit timely shots when the game threatened to tilt. When it was time to close, Durant and Sengun made sure there were no surprises. Now, onto the player ratings.

Kevin Durant: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 5 TOV, 8-22 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 7-7 FT, 38 MIN

The game did not start easily for Durant, as he was forced to work hard for every point he scored. His presence was needed to open shots for the rest of his teammates, as the Clippers ultimately had to focus on him and not the rest of the team. He was extremely calm down the stretch and made every free throw, and took Houston’s offense down the right path.

Alperen Sengun: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 9-14 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 35 MIN

He took advantage of the Clippers in the paint and scored on them almost every time they tried to switch on him or play him head-to-head. Brook Lopez struggled with him all game. His passing ability is also top-notch and allows his cutters to stay active even when the Rockets’ offensive play is stagnant. His dominance on the court goes unnoticed, as he plays with a unique style of grown-man basketball, as he plays with systemic control rather than just aimlessly dominating.

Reed Sheppard: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 6-10 FG, 4-6 3-PT FG, 30 MIN

Sheppard was one of the key components to the Rockets’ system and survived the cold periods of the game. His shooting always forced the Clippers to play defense and extended his shooting range when the ball was moved to him. His defense and active shooting were important and noticeable plays.

Amen Thompson: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 6-10 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 37 MIN

Thompson was a quick playmaker, and his warm-up was the run-and-gun style of basketball. He was able to control the pace of the game better and make the game very uncomfortable for the Clippers. His fast and risky decision-making plays are what kept the ball moving and gave them a chance to run all over the court.

Jabari Smith Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-11 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 38 MIN

Smith did not need many shots to make an impression. His defense and rotations were quick, and he made the one 3-pointer he was supposed to. Some performances won’t pop from the stat sheet, but are the most important for securing the win.

Tari Eason: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 2-10 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 30 MIN

Tari’s game was lopsidedly unbalanced. He always has the effort, but the shots just didn’t drop, and a couple of game-stalling attempts were pretty rushed. He was active and disruptive defensively, so even with the offense lagging, his minutes stayed valuable.

Dorian Finney-Smith: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 20 MIN

Clint Capela: C+

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 BLK, 13 MIN

Capela’s role took a back seat this game, and what could he do in 13 minutes anyhow? He did offer some rim protection and rebounding, but the Rockets seemed to favor smaller, quicker units for the bulk of the evening.