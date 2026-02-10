Rockets Player Ratings: Durant And Sengun Dominate Against The Clippers In 102-95 Victory

The Houston Rockets are creeping up the standings to steal the third seed in the Western Conference after a solid 102-95 win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks with center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks with center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first quarter. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This one wasn’t pretty, and Houston didn’t need it to be. Against a Clippers team that tried to slow the game to a crawl, the Rockets leaned on their two constants, Kevin Durant’s shot-making and Alperen Sengun‘s physical presence, and trusted the rest to fill in the gaps. That worked, since Houston ended up winning 102-95.

Contents

There were dry spells, missed looks, and moments where the offense felt stuck in mud, but Houston never panicked. They defended, rebounded just enough, and hit timely shots when the game threatened to tilt. When it was time to close, Durant and Sengun made sure there were no surprises. Now, onto the player ratings.

 

Kevin Durant: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 5 TOV, 8-22 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 7-7 FT, 38 MIN

The game did not start easily for Durant, as he was forced to work hard for every point he scored. His presence was needed to open shots for the rest of his teammates, as the Clippers ultimately had to focus on him and not the rest of the team. He was extremely calm down the stretch and made every free throw, and took Houston’s offense down the right path.

 

Alperen Sengun: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 9-14 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 35 MIN

He took advantage of the Clippers in the paint and scored on them almost every time they tried to switch on him or play him head-to-head. Brook Lopez struggled with him all game. His passing ability is also top-notch and allows his cutters to stay active even when the Rockets’ offensive play is stagnant. His dominance on the court goes unnoticed, as he plays with a unique style of grown-man basketball, as he plays with systemic control rather than just aimlessly dominating.

 

Reed Sheppard: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 6-10 FG, 4-6 3-PT FG, 30 MIN

Sheppard was one of the key components to the Rockets’ system and survived the cold periods of the game. His shooting always forced the Clippers to play defense and extended his shooting range when the ball was moved to him. His defense and active shooting were important and noticeable plays.

 

Amen Thompson: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 6-10 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 37 MIN

Thompson was a quick playmaker, and his warm-up was the run-and-gun style of basketball. He was able to control the pace of the game better and make the game very uncomfortable for the Clippers. His fast and risky decision-making plays are what kept the ball moving and gave them a chance to run all over the court.

 

Jabari Smith Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-11 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 38 MIN

Smith did not need many shots to make an impression. His defense and rotations were quick, and he made the one 3-pointer he was supposed to. Some performances won’t pop from the stat sheet, but are the most important for securing the win.

 

Tari Eason: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 2-10 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 30 MIN

Tari’s game was lopsidedly unbalanced. He always has the effort, but the shots just didn’t drop, and a couple of game-stalling attempts were pretty rushed. He was active and disruptive defensively, so even with the offense lagging, his minutes stayed valuable.

 

Dorian Finney-Smith: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 20 MIN

Smith did not need a lot of shots to leave a strong impression. He defended very well, rotated quickly, and hit the one 3-pointer he was expected to make. Some of the games may not jump off the page, but they are the most crucial for winning the game.

 

Clint Capela: C+

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 BLK, 13 MIN

Capela’s role took a back seat this game, and what could he do in 13 minutes anyhow? He did offer some rim protection and rebounding, but the Rockets seemed to favor smaller, quicker units for the bulk of the evening.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) reacts to a foul called against him during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Jaxson Hayes Prone To Legal Action For Pushing Wizards Mascot As Lawyer Gets Involved
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like