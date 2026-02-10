Jaxson Hayes Prone To Legal Action For Pushing Wizards Mascot As Lawyer Gets Involved

Jaxson Hayes of the Lakers may soon find himself in legal trouble, as the Wizards’ mascot, whom he recently shoved and was punished for with a one-game suspension by the NBA, has now reportedly hired a lawyer on retainer for a potential legal action against him.

The Wizards’ mascot reportedly went to Waukeen McCoy, the same lawyer who represented Sofia Jamora in her case against Jaxson Hayes. He told TMZ that the mascot is willing to allow talks for settlements outside the court, but seems inclined to sue only if those talks fail.

“We will give them the opportunity to resolve the matter before taking legal action,” McCoy said. “But legal action is anticipated.”

The incident occurred before an NBA game nearly two weeks ago when the Lakers visited Washington to face the Wizards on January 30. Hayes was caught on video shoving the Wizards’ mascot during an opening rally before the game.

Jaxson Hayes shoved Wizards mascot, G-Wiz, in pre-game introductions Hayes has been suspended for one game, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/x4xz2Ndw2I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2026

McCoy said the mascot suffered a bodily injury that warrants a potential legal action against Hayes. The Lakers’ center claims he was stretching when the Wizards’ mascot inadvertently stepped on his foot, leading to a reaction that he later regretted.

After the suspension, Hayes claimed he apologized to the Lakers and to the Wizards’ mascot, admitting he should have reacted differently, but he was in a different headspace during the game.

JJ Redick, the Lakers’ head coach, also defended Hayes but admitted it was an “error in judgment” from the 25-year-old.

McCoy previously represented Sofia Jamora, Hayes’ former partner, in their domestic dispute, which was settled in June 2025. This shows that even the mascot’s representation may be inclined to urge him to settle the matter outside court.

The 25-year-old center has averaged 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 43 games played so far this season. He shot 76.7% from the field during this time. All eyes will be on Hayes now regarding how he decides to proceed from here.

Hayes is currently on a one-year, $3.45 million contract with the Lakers. If he plans to extend his contract eventually, then he needs to prove his value to the front office. Such errors are not the best reflection of that, and thus Hayes needs to think very carefully about how he plans to settle this issue.