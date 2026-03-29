Bucks vs. Clippers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

This game feels simple on paper, but the injury picture keeps it open. The Bucks host the Clippers at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Bucks are 29-44 and 11th in the East, while the Clippers are 38-36 and eighth in the West. The Bucks are 16-20 at home, and the Clippers are 17-21 on the road.

The mood around the two teams is very different. The Bucks just got blown out 127-95 by the Spurs last night, and have lost three straight. The Clippers come in on a four-game winning streak after a Friday 114-113 comeback win over the Pacers.

The first meeting was not close. The Clippers won 129-96 on March 23, forced 23 turnovers, and shot 58.0% from the field. Kawhi Leonard led that game with 28 points.

For the Bucks, Ryan Rollins has emerged as the main creator with 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, while Myles Turner is at 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard is putting up 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, and Darius Garland is at 19.2 points and 6.8 assists.

The setup is clear. The Clippers are trying to stay on the safe side of the West play-in race, and the Bucks are trying to avoid another collapse late in a difficult season.

Injury Report

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (left knee hyperextension bone bruise)

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out (right knee synovitis)

Bobby Portis: Out (left wrist sprain)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out (G League two-way)

Gary Harris: Out (personal reasons)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (left calf soreness)

Kyle Kuzma: Questionable (right Achilles tendinopathy)

Ryan Rollins: Questionable (left hip flexor soreness)

Myles Turner: Questionable (right patella tendinopathy)

Clippers

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

Isaiah Jackson: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Why The Bucks Have The Advantage

The first real Bucks argument is shooting. They are second in three-point percentage at 38.5%, and producing 44.3 points per game from threes. The Clippers are only 26th in opponent three-point percentage at 36.8%. So if the Bucks are going to steal this game, it probably starts there. They need a high-volume, high-efficiency shooting night that forces the Clippers out of their comfort zone.

The second point is pace control. The Bucks are not a fast team at 101.1 possessions per game, and that can help them here. The Clippers are better when the game opens up and their wings can attack weak transition defense. The Bucks need the opposite. They need a half-court game, fewer live-ball mistakes, and more possessions that end with a clean three or a Turner touch inside.

There is also a passing angle. The Bucks average 25.8 assists per game, a better number than the Clippers’ 23.7, and they can still move the ball well enough to make this game respectable when Rollins is available. The Clippers are a more efficient team overall, but they are not some defense-first machine that destroys every weaker offense. If the Bucks get the ball moving and make quick decisions, they can score enough to hang around.

The last thing is simple. The Clippers are still only 17-21 on the road. They have been better lately, but this is not a team that has dominated away from home all year. If the Bucks make shots early and get the crowd into the game, the pressure can shift a little to the road team.

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The bigger team profile is on the Clippers’ side, and it starts with efficiency. They are at 1.135 offensive efficiency compared to 1.092 for the Bucks. They also have the edge in free-throw rate, two-point percentage, offensive rebounding rate, and steals per play. That is a lot of smaller advantages, and together they explain why the Clippers have looked much more stable over the last two weeks.

The shot quality is another clear edge. The Clippers shoot 48.5% from the field and 36.7% from three, while the Bucks allow 116.7 points per game and carry a 118.8 defensive rating. That is a bad defensive base to bring into a game against Leonard and Garland, especially when the Bucks are also missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Porter Jr., and Bobby Portis.

The inside game leans the same way. TeamRankings lists the Clippers at 56.1 points from two-pointers per game, while the Bucks are 30th in points in the paint at 42.2 and 28th in total rebounds. That is a bad mix. If the Clippers get downhill and finish the first shot or win the second-chance battle, the Bucks do not have many counters left with this injury list.

Then there is the form. The Clippers have won four straight. The Bucks have lost three straight and were officially eliminated from playoff contention after the Spurs loss. That does not decide the game by itself, but it says a lot about where each team is right now. One side is still pushing upward. The other is trying to patch lineups together.

X-Factors

Brook Lopez is a big x-factor for the Clippers because this matchup fits him well. He had 19 points in the first meeting, and this is the kind of game where his spacing and size can both show up. The Bucks are weak on the glass right now and thin in the frontcourt. If Lopez pulls a big defender out to the arc and still helps protect the rim on the other end, the Clippers get a cleaner version of the game they want.

Bennedict Mathurin is another key name for the Clippers. He scored 23 against the Raptors and gives the second unit real scoring punch. Against a Bucks team that does not have many healthy wing defenders left, Mathurin can attack bench lineups and keep the pressure on even when Leonard sits.

AJ Green is one of the few real swing shooters for the Bucks. He is at 9.5 points per game and gives them needed spacing when defenses collapse on drives. The Bucks need one or two role players to overperform from deep if they want this game to stay close. Green is one of the clearest candidates for that.

Ousmane Dieng belongs here too. Since joining the Bucks, he has averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 20 games, and that growth has been important because the roster has lost so much shot creation. If Dieng can give them another scoring line on the wing, the Bucks at least have a way to avoid putting everything on Rollins and Turner.

Prediction

The Clippers are the better pick. The reasons are not complicated. They are healthier at the top, they have the two best perimeter scorers in the game, and the team numbers lean their way in too many areas: better offensive efficiency, better free-throw pressure, better turnover creation, and much better recent form. The Bucks can stay alive with three-point shooting, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo out again and so many rotation pieces still limited, this looks like another hard night for them.

Prediction: Bucks 108, Clippers 119