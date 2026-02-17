LeBron James Admits Ivica Zubac Still Hates The Lakers: “He Kicks Our A**”

It’s no secret that teams and players show up with extra fervor to play the Lakers. As one of the NBA’s most successful franchises, they’ve made plenty of enemies along the way to glory. Among others, the list includes former big man Ivica Zubac, whom LeBron James recently admitted is always giving his team a hard time.

“I don’t know if Zubac still hates the Lakers because of the trade, but whenever he plays us, he kicks our a**. He’s gigantic; I don’t think a lot of people understand how big he is,” James said on his ‘Mind the Game’ podcast. “Great hands around the rim, great touch. I don’t know if it’s a Lakers thing, like when guys play against us, but Coby is one of those guys as well that when he sees us, man, it seems like he doesn’t miss.”

The Lakers have this aura of greatness and prestige that brings out the best in everyone. It holds the players to the highest standard, under conditions that involve constant pressure to compete and perform within their role. It’s not for everyone, but those who embrace the lifestyle can find great success within the franchise.

Zubac spent his first two and a half seasons as a Laker before he was traded to the Clippers in 2019. He’s been a mainstay for the franchise ever since, with averages of 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 62.7% shooting from the field. It was a move that forever changed his career and finally gave him the role that he wanted. Most importantly, it got him out of a toxic environment, where he felt betrayed by the very people he trusted.

While he never outwardly expressed it, Zubac still seems to hold a grudge against the Lakers, given how frequently he dominates them. For his career, he is averaging 11.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 25 games against the Lakers, including their latest matchup on January 22, when he put up 18 points, 19 rebounds, zero assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 53.8% shoooting.

The Lakers initially traded Zubac for Mike Muscala, a move intended to add a veteran frontcourt option to play alongside LeBron James. Instead, Muscala would play just 17 games while Zu went on to become exactly the type of big man they desperately need right now. They didn’t realize what they had back then and failed to maximize his game. Now, having to rely on Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes, they are paying for it with frequent reminders of just how important he could have been for them.