Only 19 Players Drafted Between 2003 And 2010 Are Still In The NBA

Chris Paul’s retirement shrinks the 2000s era to just 19 active players.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chris Paul’s retirement just before the All-Star break quietly closed another chapter in NBA history. With his exit, the 2005 draft class is officially finished, and the league’s generational turnover becomes even more stark. Only 19 players drafted between 2003 and 2010 remain active in the NBA, a remarkable reminder of how quickly eras disappear.

– 2003 NBA Draft: LeBron James

– 2004 NBA Draft: 0 (Andre Igoudala retired in 2023)

– 2005 NBA Draft: 0 (Chris Paul retired in 2026)

– 2006 NBA Draft: Kyle Lowry

– 2007 NBA Draft: Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Al Horford, Mike Conley

– 2008 NBA Draft: Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Eric Gordon, Brook Lopez, Nicolas Batum, DeAndre Jordan

– 2009 NBA Draft: James Harden, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Garrett Temple, Joe Ingles

– 2010 NBA Draft: Paul George

It starts, of course, with the 2003 NBA Draft and one singular name: LeBron James. Now in his 23rd season, James stands alone from his class after Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade stepped away in recent years. He is not just the last man standing from 2003; he is the defining figure of that entire generation, still producing at age 41 while the rest of his peers have long retired.

The 2004 NBA Draft is officially extinct. Andre Iguodala, its final active representative, retired in 2023, closing the book on a class that once included Dwight Howard and Shaun Livingston. With Paul’s departure, the 2005 NBA Draft joins it in history. That group produced Paul, Deron Williams, and Andrew Bynum, but it now has zero active players.

From 2006, only Kyle Lowry remains. A late bloomer who became a champion and six-time All-Star, Lowry has survived roster overhauls and physical wear to extend his career into a third decade. His longevity mirrors the toughness that defined his prime.

The 2007 NBA Draft still carries serious star power. Kevin Durant continues to perform at an elite level, while Al Horford remains a valuable two-way big. Mike Conley and Jeff Green round out the group, both respected veterans who have adapted their roles to stay relevant. That class, once headlined by Greg Oden’s unfortunate injury story, has aged better than expected.

The 2008 NBA Draft may be the deepest among the remaining survivors. Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Eric Gordon, Brook Lopez, Nicolas Batum, and DeAndre Jordan are all still active. Lopez, in particular, has reinvented himself as a floor-spacing rim protector, extending his shelf life well beyond what many predicted. Westbrook and Love, former franchise cornerstones, now operate in supporting roles.

The 2009 NBA Draft remains loaded with impact players. Stephen Curry and James Harden are still offensive engines. DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday continue to play high-level basketball, while Garrett Temple and Joe Ingles have carved out long careers as respected locker room leaders and specialists. Curry, especially, stands as the transformative figure of his era, redefining how the game is played.

Finally, from the 2010 NBA Draft, Paul George is the lone active representative. Injuries have challenged him, but his two-way skill set has allowed him to remain a high-level contributor.

Nineteen names across eight drafts. That is it.

In a league now dominated by players born in the late 1990s and early 2000s, this shrinking group represents the last living bridge to the mid-2000s NBA. With Paul gone, the attrition is accelerating. LeBron James remains the constant, but even his run cannot last forever.

When he finally steps away, the 2000s era will officially close.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images Luka Doncic’s Thoughts On Lakers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Revealed
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like