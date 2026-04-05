Austin Reaves Clearly Got Hurt In 1st Quarter Against OKC But Ended Up Playing Entire Game

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ 96-139 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder did more than hurt in the standings. It exposed a decision that is now drawing serious criticism, especially after Austin Reaves was later diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain that will sideline him for four to six weeks.

The moment in question came early. Midway through the first quarter, with the Lakers already trailing 18-9, Reaves battled for a defensive rebound against Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren. He secured the ball, but immediately grabbed his side near the hip area. The discomfort was obvious.

Austin Reaves was CLEARLY injured in the first quarter vs OKC. JJ Redick still played him the entire game of a blowout. (h/t @mike_daddino) pic.twitter.com/x5SOfO8i7v — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) April 4, 2026

He stayed in the play, pushed the ball up the floor, and attempted a lob that went out of bounds, yet his body language told the real story. Over the next few possessions, he kept reaching for that same area. He continued playing, even knocking down a three, but the signs were clear. This was not a minor knock, but it was a player trying to play through pain.

Despite that, Reaves remained on the floor. He ended up logging over 26 minutes, finishing with 15 points and four rebounds. From a surface level, it looked like a routine performance. But now, it looks like a costly gamble.

The backlash has been immediate. Questions are being raised about the Lakers’ coaching and medical staff, led by JJ Redick. When a key player is visibly in discomfort that early in a game, especially with the playoffs less than two weeks away, the expectation is simple: You protect him.

Instead, Reaves played through it. There is another layer to this. Players often push to stay on the court. Reaves has built a reputation as a tough, competitive guard who does not back down. That mindset helps teams win games in the regular season. But this situation demanded a bigger-picture decision from the staff.

The context makes it worse. The Lakers were already out of the game early. By halftime, they were trailing 82-51. The outcome was never in doubt. Yet Reaves continued to log minutes in a game that was effectively over.

The cost became clear the next day. Imaging confirmed a Grade 2 oblique strain, ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season and putting his playoff availability in serious doubt.

And he was not the only loss. Luka Doncic also went down in the same game with a hamstring strain that is expected to keep him out for three to six weeks. In one night, the Lakers lost their top two offensive engines at the worst possible time.

Now the situation has shifted completely. With both Reaves and Luka sidelined, the burden falls entirely on LeBron James. At 41, in his 23rd season, he is once again being asked to carry a team into the playoffs.

The Western Conference does not offer any relief. Potential matchups against teams like the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, or Houston Rockets present serious challenges even at full strength. Without their top two scorers, the margin for error disappears.

Reaves showed clear signs of being hurt in the first quarter. The game was already slipping away. The decision to keep him on the floor may now define the Lakers’ postseason. Because in a matter of minutes, a bad night turned into a potentially season-altering mistake.