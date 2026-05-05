JJ Redick Outlines Plans To Disrupt Thunder’s Offensive Flow In Lakers Series

After a stellar performance in Game 6 to close out the first-round series against the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals. Faced with the challenging task of taking on the defending champions, JJ Redick outlined his plans for the upcoming series.

While speaking with the media on Monday, JJ Redick provided a brief insight into what he would be required to do to improve the Lakers’ chances of winning. After addressing what could be learned from previous matchups against the Thunder in the regular season, he shared:

“We couldn’t learn a lot from three of those games because we were god-awful. I think, bigger picture, just a general thing with them, they’re really good at runs. Part of that is how good their defense is. Their ability to create turnovers, their live-ball turnovers, really kill you. They don’t get out in transition at times, but when they do, they’re the best in the NBA.”

“Limiting their runs. I think Rick Carlisle is the master of that, the quick timeout. I’ve already told the staff and the players. I’ve got to be more diligent than I normally am. I like my timeouts, I like going into the fourth quarter with four timeouts, I like having two in the last 30 seconds. I don’t think you have the luxury of worrying about that because the game can get away from you so quickly.”

As JJ Redick mentioned, the Thunder’s ability to transition from defense to offense is not to be taken lightly. With an average of 1.21 points per possession in transition during the regular season, the Thunder were ranked No. 1 in the league.

While there will undoubtedly be an emphasis placed on making the most of each possession, it will be imperative that the Purple and Gold protect the ball to prevent any bleeding.

JJ Redick’s Coaching Skills Will Be Tested

The upcoming matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder is undoubtedly a test for the Los Angeles Lakers as a unit, especially given their roster issues. However, the series will also be a test of JJ Redick’s competence as a head coach.

Thus far, Redick has been terrific, posting a 103-61 record in the regular season and a 5-6 record in the playoffs over two years. When considering the Lakers’ performance against the Rockets while fielding a heavily depleted rotation, the results speak for themselves.

Redick’s ability to bring out the best in his players and make adjustments on the fly has been impressive, instilling some faith in the future. However, OKC is a different monster altogether.

The Lakers have struggled against the Thunder all season long. While being swept during the regular season was concerning enough, the fact that they lost by 30+ points in three of those games, despite having a healthy roster, highlights how difficult this series will be.

As things stand, the Lakers are viewed as the underdogs going into this matchup. With Game 1 scheduled to be played on Tuesday, May 5, JJ Redick must dig deep into his bag to will the Purple and Gold to a win to keep their postseason run alive.