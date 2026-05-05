Bill Simmons Pitches “Expendables” Warriors Superteam With LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, And Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2026 and are expected to go big-game hunting this offseason. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among the notable names linked to the Warriors, and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons wants this move and a few others to happen.

On The Bill Simmons Show, Simmons hilariously suggested the Warriors should bring in James, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson to create the “Expendables.”

“I am all in on LeBron going to Golden State next year,” Simmons said. “Can I have Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson join him? Let’s go full ‘Expendables,’ and Golden State ends up with LeBron, [Stephen] Curry, Durant, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Al Horford. Let’s f***king go. The ‘Expendables’ are here. USA. Dream Team 2024. Run it back.

“Even I would be rooting for this team,” Simmons added. “First of all, every game they play, sellout. Couldn’t be harder to get tickets. Half the fans rooting for the Warriors wherever they go. Steve Kerr comes back now. Two more years for him, and we’re off. We’re ready to go.”

This Warriors team sure would get a lot of support wherever they go. Who wouldn’t want to see one last hurrah for this lot? James is 41, Al Horford is 39, Stephen Curry is 38, Durant is 37, Thompson is 36, and Draymond Green is 36. If all these old men stay upright, the Warriors could make some noise.

Guest Zach Lowe pointed out, though, that Durant would have no interest in a reunion with the team he played for from 2016 to 2019. The Warriors attempted to acquire Durant from the Phoenix Suns at the 2025 trade deadline, but he turned them down.

“That was two teams ago,” Simmons replied. “Now he’s ready to reconsider. He should have gone. Maybe his mistake was that he should’ve done it.”

The Suns ended up trading Durant to the Houston Rockets last offseason. To say the move hasn’t panned out for the 16-time All-Star would be an understatement. Most notably, there were said to be some tensions in the locker room due to the burner account scandal. The Rockets were eliminated in the first round by the Lakers as well, and maybe Durant would have a different answer if the Warriors looked to trade for him now.

Simmons also wants Thompson to reunite with the Warriors, and he might be more open than Durant. The five-time All-Star left for the Dallas Mavericks in 2024, and that’s another move that hasn’t panned out. The Mavericks are in rebuild mode, and no one would blame Thompson for wanting out. Where better to go than back to the team he spent 13 seasons with?

As for James, the Warriors tried to acquire him from the Lakers at the 2024 trade deadline. He and his agent, Rich Paul, weren’t interested in exploring a move, however. Has James’ stance changed since then? We don’t know for sure, but it has been reported that the Warriors’ stars will heavily recruit him when he hits free agency this offseason. It will be very interesting to see what happens this summer.

Curry reportedly expects the Warriors to add a major piece such as James or Giannis Antetokounmpo. If they aren’t able to pull that off, then expect the 2026-27 season to end in disappointment, just like this one did.

The Warriors finished down at 10th in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record. They’d beat the Los Angeles Clippers 126-121 in their first play-in game, but then lost 111-96 to the Suns in their second one. That loss meant they have now failed to make the playoffs in two out of three seasons. Injuries definitely played a part, but they’re not close to being a contender even when fully healthy.