Kevin Durant Believes LeBron James Can Play Until He’s 45

Kevin Durant has seen many things over his 17-year career, but he’s never encountered another player like LeBron James.

At 41 years old, the NBA superstar continues to dominate, setting a new standard for NBA longevity. And while James’ future after this season remains uncertain, Durant believes that he can still play at a high level for several more years to come.

“I’m not surprised anymore. He’s a freak athlete. He’s a generational athlete. He cares and loves the game. He cares about his body. This is what he does. He’s built for this, since he was a kid,” Durant said. “Me? I think he could play til he’s 45 years old,” KD also said, adding, “I don’t know if he wants to be around that long, but I think he could play for another four to five more years, to be honest.”

LeBron’s career is truly unprecedented. Besides his amazing basketball talent and strong leadership skills, he’s best known for his consistency as a 22-year NBA veteran. In over two decades of playing, James has secured countless records, including the all-time scoring record previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

This season, when everyone was expecting him to slow down, he’s been just as good as ever with averages of 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.4% shooting and 31.8% shooting from three. While he may be playing third fiddle behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, he has willingly scaled back his role to help ensure maximum chemistry on the floor.

The result is a Lakers team that isn’t just surviving, but thriving in the West. With the big three seemingly in lock-step, the team has won seven straight games and nine of its last 10. Yesterday’s win over the Rockets was arguably one of their strongest yet, with LeBron delivering 30 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block on 13-14 shooting.

At this point, the biggest question for James is not what he can produce on the court, but what comes next after his contract expires this summer. With multiple options on the table (including retirement), he’ll have complete control over his future. Of course, with the way he’s playing now, he could easily play another two or three more years.

For Durant, LeBron’s trajectory is a blueprint for how to maximize his own career. At 37 years old, he’s not too far behind LeBron in terms of age, mileage, and experience in the NBA. While 41 is an entirely different challenge, Durant has handled aging well so far, and he remains a shining star in Houston with averages of 25.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 51.6% shooting and 40.2% shooting from three.