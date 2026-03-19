Angry Jamahl Mosley Tossed From Hornets Game For Dropping Multiple F-Bombs On Officials

The Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was thrown out of the Hornets game tonight for yelling profanity at the officials during the second quarter.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Kia Center.[Mike Watters-Imagn Images]
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Kia Center.[Mike Watters-Imagn Images]

The Charlotte Hornets hosted the Orlando Magic tonight in a crucial matchup that could be pivotal in determining which team makes the play-in tournament in the East.

With a little over five minutes left in the second quarter, the Magic head coach, Jamahl Mosley, erupted in frustration on the sidelines after multiple no-calls from the officials on Desmond Bane. He violated the confines of the coach’s box and instead came onto the court to yell in frustration at the official.

The assessment of his first technical foul was not enough to stop him from blasting at the official, who, as a result, gave him his second technical foul and, in effect, tossed him from the sidelines of the game.

“How is that not a f——g foul? How is that s— not a f——g foul? How is that not a foul? Blow the f—–g whistle. Blow the f——g whistle. I don’t give a f—! Blow the f——g whistle!” the Magic head coach said as he yelled at the officials.

 

The Hornets subsequently blew the lead up to as many as 24 points going into the second half against the Magic, who looked lost without their head coach out there. The lead eventually blew up to as much as 35 points before the Magic seemingly waved the white lag after the third quarter.

Before tonight’s fixture, the Hornets were 35-34 on the season, sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Magic were 38-30 as sixth in the East.

If the Hornets win this game, they will only be 2.5 games behind the Magic, who could fall into the play-in tournament depending on the result of the Lakers vs. Heat game.

With a little over 10 games left in the season for each team, that margin shows how nail-bitingly close the competition is in the East to avoid the play-in tournament altogether, with teams like the Heat, the Hawks, and the 76ers in this race with them.

Officiating has been a sensitive subject in the league over recent years. It will be interesting to see how the Magic’s team representatives explain Mosley’s actions in the postgame press conference.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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