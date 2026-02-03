LeBron James Expected To Finish Season With Lakers Despite Trade Chatter

The Los Angeles Lakers have big plans at this February’s deadline, and LeBron James has been speculated to be one of several athletes on the move. According to the latest intel, however, King James may actually avoid being traded by Thursday’s deadline.

As reported by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the 22-year NBA veteran expects to finish out the season in Los Angeles. This comes despite the news that both James and the Lakers were ready to “move on,” with multiple teams already in pursuit of the 41-year-old basketball legend.

James, who has a no-trade clause, is currently in the final year of his contract and headed for unrestricted free agency in July. He had been on good terms with the franchise for years before things turned sour just recently. Between disappointing play, poor roster moves, and misalignments on the franchise’s current direction, the two sides have not seen eye-to-eye in some time, and it’s created a noticeable rift within the organization. It’s gotten to a point where even if James does come back, it would likely only be under the condition of accepting a massive paycut.

With James’ future up in the air, there were rumblings that the Lakers could trade him as soon as this week, ahead of Thursday’s deadline. He wouldn’t command a massive package at his age, but he could still net the Lakers a sweet return with averages of 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 50.5% shooting and 32.9% shooting from three.

With LeBron likely to play out this season in Los Angeles, the focus now shifts to the summer, where a big decision awaits. With his contract off the books, James will be free to either call it a career or return to keep playing. He’s taking it day by day now, but he didn’t look like it tonight. In 29 minutes against the Nets, he put up 25 points, three rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and zero blocks on 62.5% shooting (0-3 from three). He was the best player on the floor, showing off his elite scoring, passing, and playmaking.

Ultimately, LeBron’s skills are still enough to improve any team he joins, but he won’t be switching jerseys mid-season. While that might limit what the Lakers can do on the trade market, it brings some stability to what has been a precarious situation. Without fear of having to veto a deal, James can put his whole energy into making the most of the time he has left this season. Surprisingly, he still has so much left to give, and he will hold nothing back as long as there are games to play.