Marcus Smart Dislocated His Surgically-Repaired Finger Against Mavs, But Popped It Back In And Kept Playing

Marcus Smart was determined to stay in the game despite the dislocation.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Marcus Smart once again impressed with his energy and hustle in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 116-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Smart was everywhere in the fourth quarter as the Lakers stormed back from a 15-point deficit and revealed postgame that he kept playing in that period despite dislocating his right index finger.

“My finger popped out again,” Smart said, via Dave McMenamin. “So I had to put it back in… Popped it right back in. Unfortunately, it was the one I had surgery, so it was a little scary, but I’ll be alright.”

Smart dislocated his finger when he deflected a pass in the fourth quarter, but he didn’t want to go out of the game. The 31-year-old ended up playing the entire period.

“It’s part of the game,” Smart stated. “That’s who I am. I’m a tough player. Things happen, and I want to be able to help my team any way I can, whether I got 10 fingers or not.”

It’s the kind of mindset that the late-great Kobe Bryant had as well. Bryant once dislocated his finger in a clash with the San Antonio Spurs and had the Lakers’ trainer pop it back in so he could immediately return to the game. He was going to do whatever it took to help his team.

Perhaps the most famous finger-related story about an athlete is that of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott. Lott had part of his broken left pinkie finger amputated in April 1986 in order to avoid a lengthy recovery period. Smart was asked if he would ever go as far as Lott had, and stated he might in one scenario.

“Maybe in the Finals,” Smart said. “That’s a different story.”

Smart has not won an NBA championship so far in his career, so he might just do it if he finds himself in the NBA Finals. Here’s hoping he doesn’t have to make that kind of a decision.

Getting back to this game, the Lakers sure would be glad Smart stayed in, as he put up seven points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block in the fourth. The 2022 DPOY hauled in three offensive rebounds, with the last being a tip-in that gave the Lakers a 110-107 lead.

Smart has really been coming up big in the fourth quarter lately for the Lakers. He is averaging 7.5 points in the period over his last four games, which is quite impressive for anyone, let alone a defensive guard like him.

Smart finished this game with 13 points (4-10 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. He helped the Lakers improve to 27-17 with the win, and they’ll take on the Chicago Bulls next at the United Center on Monday at 8 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks back during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images JJ Redick Praises Luka Doncic’s Defense And Passing In Win Over Mavericks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like