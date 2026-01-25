Marcus Smart Dislocated His Surgically-Repaired Finger Against Mavs, But Popped It Back In And Kept Playing

Marcus Smart once again impressed with his energy and hustle in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 116-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Smart was everywhere in the fourth quarter as the Lakers stormed back from a 15-point deficit and revealed postgame that he kept playing in that period despite dislocating his right index finger.

“My finger popped out again,” Smart said, via Dave McMenamin. “So I had to put it back in… Popped it right back in. Unfortunately, it was the one I had surgery, so it was a little scary, but I’ll be alright.”

Smart dislocated his finger when he deflected a pass in the fourth quarter, but he didn’t want to go out of the game. The 31-year-old ended up playing the entire period.

“It’s part of the game,” Smart stated. “That’s who I am. I’m a tough player. Things happen, and I want to be able to help my team any way I can, whether I got 10 fingers or not.”

It’s the kind of mindset that the late-great Kobe Bryant had as well. Bryant once dislocated his finger in a clash with the San Antonio Spurs and had the Lakers’ trainer pop it back in so he could immediately return to the game. He was going to do whatever it took to help his team.

Perhaps the most famous finger-related story about an athlete is that of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott. Lott had part of his broken left pinkie finger amputated in April 1986 in order to avoid a lengthy recovery period. Smart was asked if he would ever go as far as Lott had, and stated he might in one scenario.

“Maybe in the Finals,” Smart said. “That’s a different story.”

Smart has not won an NBA championship so far in his career, so he might just do it if he finds himself in the NBA Finals. Here’s hoping he doesn’t have to make that kind of a decision.

Getting back to this game, the Lakers sure would be glad Smart stayed in, as he put up seven points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block in the fourth. The 2022 DPOY hauled in three offensive rebounds, with the last being a tip-in that gave the Lakers a 110-107 lead.

Smart has really been coming up big in the fourth quarter lately for the Lakers. He is averaging 7.5 points in the period over his last four games, which is quite impressive for anyone, let alone a defensive guard like him.

Smart finished this game with 13 points (4-10 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. He helped the Lakers improve to 27-17 with the win, and they’ll take on the Chicago Bulls next at the United Center on Monday at 8 PM ET.