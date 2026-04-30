Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On LeBron James In GOAT Debate: “He Wants To Play Innocent”

ESPN recently published a long feature on LeBron James, which highlighted several aspects of the superstar’s life and career. Among the many topics that were addressed, Stephen A. Smith was particularly intrigued by James’ comments on the GOAT debate.

LeBron James’ attempt to defend his position in the GOAT debate next to Michael Jordan was an earnest one. However, in this, Stephen A. Smith saw every reason to tear into the Los Angeles Lakers‘ superstar. While speaking on “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” the analyst blasted James for playing the victim.

“In this generation, all of this b—-ing and moaning about people being ‘s—ed’ on has come into the forefront, and the ringleader is LeBron James in terms of creating that narrative,” Smith began. “Over 5,400 players have participated in NBA competition, and I’m on the Mount Rushmore of basketball. Because he’s not viewed as the GOAT, it’s insulting.”

Stephen A. Smith recalled a meeting with Klutch Sports CEO and James’ long-time associate, Rich Paul. While joking about James’ status as the second-greatest player of all time being perceived as an insult, he noted that Paul did view it as insulting.

Needless to say, the remark didn’t sit right with him, as Smith even claimed that this event led to the falling out between him and the Lakers’ superstar. But the analyst was far from done speaking on this topic.

While revisiting the narratives surrounding LeBron James and the ongoing GOAT debate, Smith took another shot at James, claiming:

“He walks around with animosity, disgust, and vitriol because debates he sparks actually happen. Then he wants to play innocent. Did we ask him to wear number 23 like Michael Jordan? Did we ask him to call himself King James?”

“Did we not watch him after he won the finals in Cleveland, beating Golden State after trailing 3-1? Did he not call himself the GOAT in the immediate aftermath of that? Even though he ultimately modified his position and reminded everyone that Jordan was the GOAT?”

Stephen A. Smith called out the fans who would lash out at him, claiming that he was finding reasons to hate on LeBron James. However, when considering the points he mentioned and the narratives that sprouted from these minor events, it is difficult to overlook Smith’s stance on the topic.

For the most part, the GOAT debate has been one of the most divisive conversations in basketball. While much of the argument has boiled down to LeBron James and Michael Jordan, it remains highly subjective and opinion-driven.

While Stephen A. Smith has repeatedly evangelized for Jordan as the GOAT, despite their feud, he has given LeBron James his flowers.

Hence, Smith’s response to James’ statement may be excessive, but it seems justified. When also factoring in the rumors about Jordan defending James from media scrutiny in the past, Smith’s case only becomes stronger.

Realistically, both Michael Jordan and LeBron James have achieved enough to be viable candidates to be considered the GOAT. From Jordan’s dominance in the ’90s and his impact on the NBA’s growth to James’ longevity and sustained excellence, both make for noteworthy stories. But considering that even Jordan has rejected the debate, there may be a case to embrace a different approach.