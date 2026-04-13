Stephen A. Smith Shames Lakers Stars For Not Following LeBron James’ Footsteps To Stay Healthy

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their 2025-26 campaign on a high note after notching a 131-107 blowout victory over the Utah Jazz, locking them in as the fourth seed (53-29) going into the playoffs. With LeBron James leading the team in the absence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers ended the campaign on a three-game winning streak.

While LeBron James’ availability is promising to some degree, a looming first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets raises some concerns about the Lakers’ ability to compete. On that note, Stephen A. Smith already had his pick ready. Still, on a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” the analyst shamed Reaves and Doncic for not following James’ footsteps to stay healthy.

“Let me tell you something people should be embarrassed about. I’m sick and tired of watching this man at age 41, now in his 23rd year. How the hell he healthy and Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves ain’t healthy? I mean, when does the shame kick in?” Smith commented.

The analyst noted that LeBron James is famously known for investing a considerable sum in maintaining his health and managing his injuries. When factoring in the salaries of players around the league, he continued:

“You’re making enough money if you’re the average NBA player. The league average salary is over 10 million a year. Quite a few of y’all are getting paid 40, 50 million a year. How come you can’t take care of your body the way LeBron James takes care of his body? I mean, damn. Where’s your pride? Where’s your dignity? I’m just wondering about that. That’s how I feel about it.”

At 41, LeBron James is undoubtedly the paragon of longevity in the NBA. Despite missing the first 14 games of the season due to a pre-existing injury, the Lakers’ superstar has appeared in 60 games, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. This implies that he only missed eight more games this year, all while playing in multiple back-to-back fixtures.

While James is among the many players to miss out on end-of-season honors, his availability during crucial stretches has been noteworthy. Given that soft-tissue injuries have also become a common sight in the NBA, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves suffering from them, too, James’ durability remains impressive.

Despite the ongoing beef between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James, the analyst has had to acknowledge what the Lakers’ superstar has achieved in his 23rd season. Unfortunately, these achievements in the regular season won’t necessarily improve the Lakers’ condition heading into the playoffs.

In light of the recent updates about Reaves and Doncic’s availability, the Purple and Gold may be in a marginally better position. Still, 41-year-old LeBron James will be the one the Lakers look to against Houston.

As JJ Redick mentioned on Sunday night, the Lakers will be giving it their all to secure a win. With just under a week left to prepare for the matchup, Los Angeles will face some challenges in formulating a winning strategy without two of their best players.