Ja Morant Helps Raise $40K For 11-Year-Old After Serious Accident

Ja Morant hasn’t had the season he wanted on the court, but off it, a quiet moment showed a different side of him that doesn’t always get the same attention.

An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car and left fighting for his life, and his family turned to Facebook hoping for help. They set up a fundraiser with a $15,000 goal, trying to cover immediate medical needs while dealing with a situation that changed overnight.

That’s when Ja Morant stepped in. He donated $10,000 first. Then added another $5,000. Just like that, he hit the original goal on his own. On top of that, he shared the fundraiser on his Facebook page, which brought more attention and more support.

The total has now crossed $40,000, with donations continuing to come in as more people learned about the story. The family later updated the fundraiser, raising the goal to $50,000 as it became clear the recovery process would take time and ongoing care.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and generosity each of you has shown. Because of your support, we have reached our original goal of $15,000—something we do not take lightly. Thank you for standing with SJ and his family during this time.”

“As SJ continues his recovery journey, it has become clear there is still a long road ahead, including ongoing medical care and expenses. With that in mind, we have updated the goal to $50,000 to help support those needs.”

“We appreciate every prayer, share, and contribution, and most of all, we thank you for continuing to walk alongside SJ during this journey. Also, her Venmo and Cash App is in the comments if you prefer that instead!!!”

They thanked everyone for the support, acknowledged how much the early goal meant, and explained that the road ahead would require more help. Medical expenses, long-term treatment, and uncertainty all remain part of the situation.

Morant’s role in that moment stands out because of how it happened. He didn’t attach himself to the story publicly. Morant saw something and acted and that’s it.

And it comes during a period where his on-court situation has been far from stable. Morant played only 20 games this season, dealing with injuries throughout the year before being ruled out following treatment for an elbow issue. He averaged 19.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists, but never found rhythm or continuity.

The Memphis Grizzlies haven’t either.

They sit at 25-49, 11th in the West, out of playoff contention. The roster has shifted, with Jaren Jackson Jr. being moved at the deadline and Desmond Bane already gone from earlier changes. The direction points toward a reset, and Morant’s future with the franchise has been part of that conversation.

There have been reports about trade discussions, questions about his long-term fit, and even moments where Morant himself admitted frustration with how things have unfolded.

In spite of all this, this story shows his classier side. A decision to help a family without making it about himself. and willingness to step in quickly when it mattered. An impact that goes beyond the game, beyond stats, beyond standings.

Because while the season hasn’t gone his way, moments like this show something else. What a player chooses to do when no one is watching. And in this case, it helped change the situation for a family dealing with something far bigger than basketball.