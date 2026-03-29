Bam Adebayo Reveals Frustrations As Heat Clinch Play-In Spot After Loss To The Tanking Pacers

The Miami Heat are coming off a disappointing 135-118 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Despite falling to 39-36 on the season, the Heat have secured a play-in spot. However, given the nature of the loss and their current position, Bam Adebayo has every reason to be irritated with his team.

Earlier in the season, Bam Adebayo vented about perpetually being in the play-in tournament. Now, back in a similar position, Adebayo was visibly frustrated. When speaking about being in the play-in again, he shared:

“I get that at least we’re in the play-in, but like nobody wants to be in that. So for us, we really gotta buckle down and get after it.”

Despite Bam Adebayo’s individual brilliance, including a record-breaking 83-point performance earlier in the month, it is apparent that the Heat haven’t been able to build off it. Having lost seven of their last 10 games, including a two-game losing streak, Miami is vulnerable.

The Heat are currently ranked ninth in the East. After being in the top six earlier in the campaign, Miami subsequently fell on hard times. With patches of severe inconsistency, the Heat struggled to maintain their position.

Bam Adebayo Reacts To Losing To The Tanking Pacers

While being in the play-in tournament is frustrating enough, Bam Adebayo will be more disappointed that his team lost to the tanking Pacers.

Given Indiana’s 17-58 record (15th in the East) after the win, Miami will need to re-evaluate its strategies. During his postgame media availability, Bam Adebayo was asked about how the team could change its approach. The Heat superstar responded:

“I just think we gotta communicate more on the defensive end. I feel like a lot of that first half was us not communicating… We were blitzed. We weren’t communicating, so they were getting open threes. Things like that, we gotta clean up.”

Although Miami was solid for three quarters, it completely disintegrated on both ends of the floor in the final frame. Along with being outscored 27-11 in the fourth quarter, the Heat allowed Indiana to shoot 18-39 (~46%) from three-point range and 53-92 (~58%) from the field. Needless to say, this isn’t conducive to winning.

A loss like this raises questions about the Heat’s ability to remain competitive. Still, while addressing his team’s chances, Adebayo maintained a positive outlook.

“You always gotta be positive. You always gotta think the next game could spark something. For us, that’s what we’ve got to believe.”

The Heat have seen massive shifts in performance in March. After starting the month off with a seven-game win streak, Miami seemed to be in playoff mode. However, a five-game losing streak shortly after saw them fall out of the playoff picture.

As things stand, with only three games separating them from the Atlanta Hawks in sixth, the Heat are still capable of climbing up the Eastern Conference ladder. But considering their 1-7 record in their last eight games, the Heat will need to make some significant adjustments to turn things around at this stage in the season.