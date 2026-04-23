Hawks vs. Knicks Game 3 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks for Game 3 on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at the State Farm Arena, with the 2026 NBA Playoff first-round series tied at 1-1.

The Hawks picked up an impressive 113-102 Game 2 win over the Knicks, overcoming a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the series up.

The Knicks had picked up a hard-fought Game 1 win at home behind a strong third quarter, but they lost control down the stretch in Game 2. A 16-4 run for the Hawks from 6:50 left in the fourth to 1:33 left swung the momentum their way, as they held onto a clutch win behind a CJ McCollum dagger.

The Knicks left Game 2 feeling like they gave a win they had control over away, but the series is far from over. One road win, and they regain home-court advantage, especially after looking like the better team overall this series.

McCollum led the game in scoring with 32 points, six assists, and two steals. Jonathan Kuminga played a key role with 19 points in 35 minutes of action. Jalen Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Onyeka Okongwu had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points and seven assists, while Josh Hart had an impressive 15 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and eight rebounds, while OG Anunoby had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The series essentially resets to a best-of-five, but with the Hawks having three home games remaining. They need to come out with a strong Game 3 performance to assert control and put the No. 3 seed Knicks on upset watch. Similarly, the Knicks need to wrestle control back of the series in Game 3 or risk it spiraling out of control.

Injury Report

Hawks

Jock Landale: Out (right high ankle sprain)

Knicks

N/A

Why The Hawks Have The Advantage

The Hawks had to do everything they could on the margins to create just enough of an advantage over the Knicks. They won Game 2 despite shooting 9-30 from three as a team, which is a big feat. The key reason for this was the team’s efficiency from two-point distance, going 31-51 on two-pointers. They maximized points within the three-point arc and created enough opportunities to ensure the Knicks couldn’t overcome a rough shooting night of their own (11-34 3PM, 32.4 3P%).

CJ McCollum is showing he could be the most impactful guard in this series, averaging 29.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through the first two games. He’s a veteran ball-handler, and the Knicks’ elite perimeter defensive pieces can’t find a way to reliably slow him down. He’s single-handedly creating opportunities for the Hawks, allowing defensive guards like Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to expend their energy on trying to shut the Knicks down instead of worrying about being creators.

Daniels had six points with two steals and a block in the win, and Alexander-Walker had nine points with five rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Daniels’ offensive shortcomings have limited his minutes, but his defensive presence is hard to match, with Alexander-Walker being the perfect bridge between McCollum and Daniels. This three-man unit has been troubling the Knicks throughout the series, despite New York successfully shutting down Jalen Johnson as an on-ball threat.

One of the key reasons Daniels lost his minutes was the impact Jonathan Kuminga provided as a scoring presence in the frontcourt. The Knicks didn’t have an answer for Kuminga’s athleticism and relentless motor in this clash. Given the Hawks are trying to throw out as many options as they can at the Knicks, Kuminga’s presence off the bench as a versatile scorer is something New York hasn’t looked prepared for yet.

The Hawks’ ball movement is ensuring their offense stays alive, although the Knicks have done a great job at limiting production from key pieces like Johnson and Daniels. But their core rotation outside McCollum features strong defensive pieces, and coach Quin Snyder has found a productive mix of players who can limit New York’s threat as outside shooters. Jalen Brunson is hard to stop, but the Hawks’ defense is at least ensuring he’s inefficient and unable to be a game-changing threat.

Minor advantages like free-throw efficiency play a huge role in close games. The Hawks went 18-23 from the line in Game 2 compared to the Knicks’ 17-27 showing. While the Knicks had more attempts, the Hawks’ superior efficiency from the line helped them stay competitive. This efficiency from the line will help them add key points that allow them to be in a position to steal a clutch game on the road as the lower seed. The Knicks won the free-throw battle in Game 1, so this efficiency could help Atlanta be more productive once again.

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

Even though the Knicks lost Game 2, they demonstrated why they’re the superior team to the Hawks. They controlled the pace of the game and created key differentials that boosted their overall performance. Outside of their fourth-quarter collapse, the Knicks reliably proved all the reasons why they have more advantages in this series.

One of their key assets was the creation of second-chance points. The Knicks comprehensively won the offensive rebounding battle in Game 2 with a 14-6 advantage, creating 24 second-chance points in the clash. Asserting themselves on the board with the Towns and Mitchell Robinson duo will lead to extra possessions that the Knicks need. This is especially important given the inefficient tendencies that have shone through their core unit in the last game.

Jalen Brunson is proving to be a big problem for the Hawks’ defense. Even though he shot 10-26 with three turnovers in Game 2, Brunson’s on-ball ability makes him a danger for every minute he’s on the court. The Knicks might need to find adjustments with what Brunson does on-ball to limit inefficient performances, but their best bet at getting a bucket on every possession is Brunson being on-ball. He controls the pace of the game perfectly, although it did lead to a rough fourth-quarter loss in Game 2.

The presence of Karl-Anthony Towns should be a huge advantage for the Knicks, but the team still hasn’t found the best way to use him. He was extremely effective on limited attempts in Game 2 (18 PTS, 8-12 FG), fading out of the offensive scheme, especially in the fourth quarter. The Hawks had no answer for him when he went 6-7 in the third quarter, but he disappeared from the Knicks’ offensive game plan in the fourth quarter and felt woefully ineffective.

Coach Mike Brown needs to trust Towns to run the offense when the team is going through cold spells, as the seven-footer has shown he can generate plenty of buckets. Both Brunson and Towns were poorly utilized in the fourth quarter collapse in Game 2, and hopefully, reflecting on the film can allow the Knicks to realize they’re their two biggest advantages in this matchup if used correctly. Running plays for Towns in the fourth if Brunson’s self-creation falters is crucial if they want to succeed in Game 3 and beyond.

Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart have all found ways to be incredibly productive two-way threats. This trio is sucking the life out of the Hawks’ major contributors, and they’ve all had decent offensive production through the first two games. Their contributions, coupled with Robinson’s high-impact play in limited minutes has allowed the Knicks to control most of this series, but an inability to put it all together in the fourth quarter of Game 2 is the only reason they aren’t up 2-0 right now.

X-Factors

Jonathan Kuminga came to life in Game 2 and showed why he’s been a highly rated forward prospect his entire career. If the 23-year-old forward can continue imposing his will on the Knicks with his downhill attacks and competent floor-spacing, he could potentially cement himself as the team’s fifth starter. If not, his production off the bench makes him an x-factor that the Knicks can’t contain without their perimeter trio of Hart, Bridges, and Anunoby playing at a high level defensively.

Okongwu has been terrific in both games of the series. He’s averaged 17.0 points and 8.0 rebounds through Games 1 and 2, while making 3.0 three-pointers per game on 4.5 attempts. He will be a crucial swing piece for the Hawks in Game 3. He’s able to reliably attack Towns defensively and shut him out of the offense. Although the Knicks used Towns poorly in Game 2, Okongwu’s reliable production with Towns as a defender on him will excite the Hawks heading into Game 3.

Josh Hart might have been New York’s best player in Game 2. He’s averaged 13.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists through the first two games and is emerging as the team’s most reliable third option offensively. His defensive production and effort on the glass allow the Knicks to win key battles, but if his shot is falling, the Knicks are almost impossible to beat. If he can contribute 15+ points in Game 3, the Knicks will be in a much better position to seal the win than if he struggles.

Mitchell Robinson is proving to be a much more effective defensive center than Towns in this series. He’s averaged 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks so far this series. The Knicks need to explore more two-big lineups with Towns and Robinson to maximize their effectiveness, as Robinson provides Towns with defensive cover and allows Towns to move freely on the perimeter. He’s also one of the key reasons the Knicks generate so many second-chance points, so those extra possessions could be the difference between a win and a loss.

Prediction

Despite Game 3 being played in Atlanta, we think the Knicks will land another punch and win this game on the road for a 2-1 series lead. The Knicks have proven that they can outperform the Hawks overall by placing the burden of their entire perimeter production on McCollum. They’ve shut Johnson down and have found ways to limit production from Alexander-Walker. The Knicks don’t need to stop McCollum; they need to ensure the rest of the rotation can’t swing the game in Atlanta’s favor. They’ve done this effectively through Games 1 and 2, and should be able to replicate it on the road in Game 3.

Prediction: Hawks 103, Knicks 108