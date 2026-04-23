Shaquille O’Neal Praises Chet Holmgren’s Diplomatic Answer On Jalen Williams’ Injury: “Snitches Get Stitches”

Chet Holmgren played a vital role in helping the Oklahoma City Thunder post a comfortable 120-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, extending their lead to 2-0 in the first-round playoff matchup. However, the win came at a high cost as Thunder guard Jalen Williams suffered another hamstring injury, which could sideline him from the playoffs.

After a solid performance in Game 2, Chet Holmgren earned the opportunity to be interviewed on ESPN’s “Inside the NBA.” When asked by Charles Barkley to provide details on Jalen Williams’ injury, however, Holmgren shared a diplomatic response, one that even Shaquille O’Neal was impressed with.

“Honestly, I didn’t see the play. I didn’t see what happened,” Holmgren responded. “I just looked up and saw that he [Williams] wasn’t out there in the normal rotation. I was asking around, and he was back in the locker room. I don’t even know what happened, but that’s going to be up to the medical staff to fill you guys in. I have no idea. But, I hope it’s nothing serious.”

Chet Holmgren’s answer, while straightforward, gave nothing away, perfectly preventing any further speculation. While this is not promising for the media, who are always looking for new details, Shaquille O’Neal had nothing but praise for the young center.

“Great answer, Chet. Snitches get stitches. Don’t tell ’em nothing,” O’Neal added while laughing.

Holmgren couldn’t help but smile after listening to O’Neal’s praise, making it apparent that his statement covered up certain facts. But considering how precious this information could prove to be moving forward, the big man made the right decision.

Chet Holmgren Will Be Vital In Upcoming Games

Chet Holmgren has been the defensive anchor for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. Although he finished second in the DPOY race behind Victor Wembanyama, Holmgren has been impressive in every right.

This season has seen the big man take a significant step toward becoming an NBA star. With averages of 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, Holmgren is in the conversation for being one of the best two-way big men in the league.

As noteworthy as this is, the 23-year-old will be asked to play a much bigger role moving forward.

With Jalen Williams’ hamstring injury keeping him sidelined for an indefinite period, the Thunder will look to Holmgren to step up and support Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. On a positive note, he already demonstrated his scoring ability against the Suns in Game 2, posting 19 points and eight rebounds while shooting 7-12 from the field.

As the top seed in the West, the Thunder already boast the best chances of winning the NBA title this year. Still, losing a key player like Williams this early in the playoffs could harm their performance. In light of this, having Chet Holmgren embrace his role as Gilgeous-Alexander’s co-star will be vital in keeping OKC’s postseason run going.