Where Are The Players From The Knicks’ 17-65 Season Now?

The 2014-15 Knicks were not only bad. They were one of the lowest points in franchise history.

They finished 17-65, last in the Atlantic Division and 15th in the Eastern Conference. At the time, it was the worst record the franchise had ever had, and it remains tied with the 2018-19 team for the worst Knicks season by record.

That season was supposed to start a new direction under Phil Jackson and Derek Fisher. Instead, it became a long collapse. Carmelo Anthony played only 40 games before having season-ending knee surgery. Amar’e Stoudemire was waived. J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert were traded. The roster changed often, the offense never became stable, and the Knicks finished with the second-worst record in the NBA.

The strange part is how many different careers passed through that team. Some players were near the end, like Stoudemire, Andrea Bargnani, and Jose Calderon. Others were still trying to build a role, like Langston Galloway, Lance Thomas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Shane Larkin. There were also short-term names who became part of the season only because the Knicks needed bodies.

More than a decade later, that roster looks like a time capsule of a franchise without direction. Some players moved into coaching or front-office roles. Some went overseas. Some stayed in the NBA longer than expected. Some disappeared from the league quickly.

Here is where the main players from that 17-65 Knicks season are now.

Carmelo Anthony – Retired

Carmelo Anthony was still the main name on the 2014-15 Knicks, but that season was already the end of his best years with the franchise. He played only 40 games because of knee issues and still averaged 24.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. The production was good. The team around him was not. Anthony had season-ending knee surgery after the All-Star break.

Anthony later played for the Thunder, Rockets, Trail Blazers, and Lakers. His last NBA season came with the Lakers in 2021-22, when he was no longer a first option but still gave them bench scoring and shooting. He retired after a 19-year career with 28,289 points, 10 All-Star selections, and six All-NBA teams.

Now, Anthony is fully in the media and legacy stage of his career. He was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 and joined NBC Sports as an NBA studio analyst for the league’s return to NBC and Peacock.

Andrea Bargnani – Retired

Andrea Bargnani was one of the symbols of that failed Knicks roster. He had talent as a scoring big, and his numbers in 2014-15 were not terrible. He averaged 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 29 games while shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.6% from three. But he did not defend well enough, did not rebound well enough for his size, and never gave the Knicks the value they needed after the trade that brought him there.

Bargnani left the NBA after the 2015-16 season with the Nets. He later played for Baskonia, but that period ended quickly, and he quietly moved away from playing. His career is still complicated to judge. He was a No. 1 pick, so the expectations were too high. But he also played 10 NBA seasons and had real offensive skill.

Now, Bargnani is back around Italian basketball, but not as a player. In 2025, he was named LBA Executive Advisor, with the league using his NBA experience and post-career business background as part of its growth plan.

Alexey Shved – Still Playing

Alexey Shved was one of the few interesting parts of that Knicks season. He played only 16 games, but he actually produced. Shved averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 37.1% from three. On a team with no structure, he had freedom to handle the ball and create shots. It was a small sample, but it was probably his best NBA stretch.

After that season, Shved left the NBA and returned to Europe and Russia. That was the right environment for him. He became a high-usage guard, a major scorer, and a much bigger name outside the NBA than he ever was inside it. His NBA career was short, but his international career was not.

Shved is still active. UNICS Kazan announced that he extended his contract through the end of the 2025-26 season. In his early run back, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in nine games.

Amar’e Stoudemire – Retired

Amar’e Stoudemire was near the end of his Knicks time in 2014-15. He played 36 games for that team and averaged 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 24.0 minutes. He was still efficient around the rim, shooting 54.3% from the field, but the athletic version of Stoudemire was already gone. Injuries had changed his body and his role.

The Knicks waived Stoudemire during that season, and he finished the year with the Mavericks. He then played one more NBA season with the Heat. In 2016, he signed a final contract with the Knicks and announced his NBA retirement as a member of the franchise.

Now, Stoudemire is a Hall of Fame player in the Class of 2026. His Knicks ending was not as expected, but he retired with six All-Star selections, five All-NBA teams, and one of the most explosive big-man runs of his era.

Langston Galloway – Still Playing

Langston Galloway was one of the few players who gave the Knicks something useful during that 17-65 season. He was not a star, but he played hard, defended, and made enough shots to earn a real NBA career. As a rookie in 2014-15, he averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 45 games. For an undrafted guard on a broken team, that was a strong start.

Galloway later became a journeyman guard. He played for several teams and built his value as a shooter, worker, and locker-room professional. He was never a full-time starter, but he stayed in the league because coaches could trust him in a defined role.

Now, Galloway is playing overseas. He is with Esenler Erokspor in Turkey. In the 2025-26 season, he has averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 39.2% from three. That fits the player he became: not a lead guard, but still a useful shooter with professional habits.

Tim Hardaway Jr. – Still Playing

Tim Hardaway Jr. was still early in his career development. He averaged 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 70 games, but his efficiency was poor. He shot 38.9% from the field and 34.2% from three. At that time, he looked like a streaky scorer without a clear all-around role.

The Knicks traded him after that season, but Hardaway built a much longer career than many expected. He became a solid NBA rotation player because of his shooting, confidence, and ability to play next to stars without needing the ball.

Now, Hardaway is still in the NBA with the Nuggets. He signed with them before the 2025-26 season and gave them shooting depth around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. His season was strong for a veteran role player: 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 80 games while shooting 40.7% from three.

JR Smith – Retired

JR Smith did not finish the 2014-15 season with the Knicks. He played 24 games for them before being traded to the Cavaliers with Iman Shumpert. Before the trade, Smith averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. The talent was still there, but his Knicks time had clearly reached its end.

The move changed his career. Smith became a starting-level role player for the Cavaliers and won the 2016 championship. He later won another title with the Lakers in 2020. His reputation stayed messy in some ways, but his best years after the Knicks were not empty. He spaced the floor and played meaningful playoff games next to LeBron James.

Now, Smith is retired from basketball and has become one of the better post-NBA stories. He returned to school at North Carolina A&T, joined the golf program, and graduated in 2026.

Iman Shumpert – Out Of The NBA

Iman Shumpert was traded to the Cavaliers in the same deal as JR Smith. In 24 games with the Knicks that season, Shumpert averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He was never a polished scorer, but he had defensive value, size at guard, and enough athleticism to help a serious team.

That became clear after the trade. Shumpert helped the Cavaliers reach the 2015 Finals and then win the 2016 championship. He later played for the Kings, Rockets, and Nets, but his NBA role faded as his offense stayed limited and his injuries added up.

Shumpert is not playing in the NBA now. His last NBA stop was with the Nets, and he has moved more into media and entertainment. ESPN announced him as part of its Hoop Streams team, and he has also appeared as an NBA analyst and television personality.

Jose Calderon – Retired

Jose Calderon was supposed to give the team a stable veteran point guard. It did not happen. He played 42 games and averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 41.5% from three. The shooting was still strong, but he did not have the athleticism or defensive level to change that team.

Calderon stayed in the NBA for several more years after leaving the Knicks. He played for the Lakers, Hawks, Cavaliers, Pistons, and other teams, usually as a backup guard and veteran presence. His value was always organization, shooting, and professionalism.

Now, Calderon is retired and working in executive and business roles. The Cavaliers hired him in 2022 as a special advisor to the front office. In 2026, Nomadar appointed him to its board of directors, adding to a post-playing career built around sports.

Lance Thomas – Retired

Lance Thomas became one of the more stable role players from that roster. After arriving during the season, he averaged 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 40 games. He was not a high-upside player, but he defended, accepted his role, and gave the Knicks professional minutes when the roster had very little structure.

Thomas stayed with the Knicks for several more seasons. That says a lot about him. Bad teams often cycle through role players quickly, but Thomas kept a job because coaches trusted his effort and defensive discipline. He never became more than a rotation forward, but he made himself useful.

Now, Thomas is out of the NBA. He last played in 2020 for the Nets. There is no major public coaching or front-office role attached to him right now.

Ricky Ledo – Still Playing

Ricky Ledo was only a late-season piece for the Knicks in 2014-15. He played 12 games after the roster had already collapsed. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 19.4 minutes, but the efficiency was low at 35.6% from the field. The one strong number was his three-point shooting, where he hit 41.7% on low volume. It was enough to show some shot-making, but not enough to build a real NBA role.

After that season, Ledo did not stay in the NBA. His career became international. He played in several countries and became more of a scoring wing outside the league. Now, he is still active with Trotamundos de Carabobo. In the 2025-26 Venezuelan SLB season, he put up 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 25.1 minutes, with 34.9% from three.

Shane Larkin – Still Playing

Shane Larkin played more than almost anyone that season. He appeared in 76 games and averaged 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 24.5 minutes. He shot 43.3% from the field, but only 30.2% from three. He was quick, small, and useful as a ball-handler, but he was not strong enough to be a clear NBA starting guard.

His career changed after leaving the NBA. Larkin became a much better player in Europe. He became a star for Anadolu Efes, won at the highest level, and turned into one of the best guards in EuroLeague basketball. That version of Larkin is much better than the one the Knicks had.

He is still with Anadolu Efes. He averaged 15.3 points and 4.2 assists in EuroLeague play for 2025-26 while shooting 46.9% from the field and 43.1% from three. He is signed through 2028, so his post-NBA career is still stable.

Lou Amundson – Retired

Lou Amundson was not a long-term piece for the Knicks. He was an energy big on a team that needed bodies. In 2014-15, he played 41 games for the Knicks and averaged 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. He defended, rebounded, ran the floor, and gave effort every night. On a bad team, that was enough to stand out.

Amundson stayed with the Knicks after that season, but his NBA career was already near the end. He was never a scorer or a modern floor-spacing big, so once his athleticism and energy declined, there was no major role left.

Now, Amundson is retired. He is one of those players from that roster who is remembered more for professionalism than production. He had a long career because he accepted a hard role and never tried to play outside it.

Quincy Acy – Assistant Coach

Quincy Acy was one of the few players from that Knicks team who made sense emotionally. The roster was bad, but Acy played hard. He averaged 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 68 games. He started 22 times and shot 45.9% from the field. He was limited offensively, but he gave the Knicks physicality, rebounding, and effort.

Acy later played for the Kings, Mavericks, Nets, and Suns. He also played overseas with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Olympiacos. His game was always the same: strength, energy, defense, and simple finishing. He was not skilled enough to become more than a role player, but he stayed useful for longer than many players from that season.

Now, Acy is in coaching. He worked with the Texas Legends and returned to the Mavericks as an assistant coach in January 2026.

Cole Aldrich – Retired

Cole Aldrich had a protagonist role on the 2014-15 Knicks because they needed size. He played 61 games, started 16, and averaged 5.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 16.0 minutes. The numbers were simple, but useful. He protected the rim a little, finished inside, and gave the Knicks a traditional backup center.

Aldrich stayed in the NBA after that season and later had short stops with the Clippers and Timberwolves. His best value came as a low-usage center who could rebound and defend the paint. But the league changed fast. Centers who could not shoot, switch, or pass at a high level became harder to keep in rotations.

His NBA career ended after the 2017-18 season. He made more than $25.9 million in his career, which is strong for a player who was never a full-time starter.

Cleanthony Early – Still Playing

Cleanthony Early was one of the young names on that Knicks team, but his NBA career never developed. He played 39 games as a rookie in 2014-15 and averaged 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists. The shooting was the main issue. He hit only 35.5% from the field and 26.2% from three. For a wing trying to survive in the NBA, that was not enough.

Early had talent. He was a good college player at Wichita State and had size for the wing. But his NBA timing was poor. He entered a broken Knicks situation, then dealt with injuries and instability. He played only 56 total NBA games.

He is still active outside the NBA. In 2025, he signed in the Lebanese Basketball League, averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in limited recent action. His career became a journeyman international career, not the NBA role the Knicks hoped for.

Pablo Prigioni – Assistant Coach

Pablo Prigioni was already old for an NBA guard during the 2014-15 season. He was 37, but he still understood the game better than most players on that roster. With the Knicks that year, he averaged 4.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 43 games while shooting 37.4% from three. He was not fast or physical, but he knew how to move the ball and organize the offense.

The Knicks traded him to the Rockets at the deadline for Alexey Shved and two second-round picks. That was a normal move for a team that had already accepted the season was gone. Prigioni then finished his NBA career with the Rockets and Clippers.

Now, Prigioni is one of the most successful post-playing stories from that roster. He is an assistant coach with the Timberwolves and Argentina’s National Team head coach. The Knicks even received permission to speak with him in 2025, which showed how respected he has become in coaching circles.

Samuel Dalembert – Retired

Samuel Dalembert was supposed to give the Knicks a veteran center after the Tyson Chandler trade. It did not work. He played 32 games, started 21, and averaged 4.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 17.0 minutes. The rim protection was still there in moments, but the overall impact was low. He shot only 43.8% from the field, which was poor for a center with his shot profile.

The Knicks waived him during the season as the roster moved deeper into the rebuild. Dalembert later signed with the Mavericks in 2015, but he was waived before the regular season. That was basically the end of his NBA career.

Travis Wear – Out Of The NBA

Travis Wear was one of the most random rotation players on the 2014-15 Knicks. He played 51 games as a rookie and averaged 3.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 13.2 minutes. He shot 40.2% from the field and 36.7% from three. That was not terrible for an undrafted forward, but there was no clear NBA skill strong enough to keep him in a rotation.

Now, Wear is out of the NBA. His place in this story is simple. He was part of the year when the Knicks had to use almost everyone just to finish the season.