Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trolls Jalen Williams’ Outfit: “My Wife Has One Of Those”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to another victory on Saturday night, but the highlight of his evening might have come during a postgame interview rather than on the court. After Oklahoma City defeated the Golden State Warriors 104–97, the Thunder star delivered one of the funniest moments of the night while discussing teammate Jalen Williams and his fashion choices.

Gilgeous-Alexander, widely regarded as one of the most stylish players in the NBA, joined the Inside the NBA crew after the win. The conversation quickly turned away from basketball when former player and analyst Kenny Smith asked him about Williams’ outfit that had sparked debate among the panel.

Kenny Smith: “Mine is a non-basketball question because you are considered the most fashion-forward player in the NBA. J-Dub, we had an argument here. He had on what I call a poncho. Charles called it a blanket. Is that fashion-forward? And could you describe what that was?”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “Yeah, my wife has one of those at home. I think they’re called a Snuggie. I mean, that’s what we call them. You put them on and watch a movie that day.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “I’m glad you said it.”

Kenny Smith: “No, I thought you were gonna defend your guy.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “No, no, no, no. I’m a realist. I keep it real.”

“My wife has one of those.” —SGA on J-Dub’s outfit 😂 pic.twitter.com/qcIqwAHrHk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2026

The lighthearted moment quickly circulated on social media, with fans enjoying the playful jab at Williams’ outfit. While the Thunder guard is known for his own bold and experimental fashion sense, he clearly had no issue poking fun at his teammate’s wardrobe.

The exchange also highlighted the relaxed and confident atmosphere surrounding the Thunder. Despite being one of the youngest teams in the league, Oklahoma City has developed strong chemistry both on and off the court. That chemistry has translated into success this season. The Thunder currently holds one of the best records in the NBA and became the first team to reach 50 wins this year.

Gilgeous-Alexander played a major role in the victory against the Warriors. He finished with 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists, once again leading the offense despite not having his most efficient shooting night. The All-Star guard made just six of his 15 field goal attempts but got to the free throw line consistently, converting 14 of 15 attempts.

He also delivered the biggest shot of the game late in the fourth quarter. With Oklahoma City holding a narrow 99–97 lead, Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a clutch three-pointer over Draymond Green to give the Thunder some breathing room with less than a minute remaining. The win extended Oklahoma City’s winning streak to five games and further solidified its position as the top contender in the Western Conference.

Still, while the Thunder’s performance on the court continues to impress, moments like Gilgeous-Alexander’s playful roast of Williams offer a glimpse into the team’s personality. The combination of confidence, chemistry, and humor has become a defining trait of this Oklahoma City group. And judging by Gilgeous-Alexander’s comments, teammates might want to think twice before showing up to the arena wearing anything that resembles a blanket.