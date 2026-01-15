Thunder Earn A Significant Win By Rolling Past Rockets 111–91; 5 Important Talking Points

This one felt over long before the final buzzer and scoreline that read 111-91. Oklahoma City didn’t just beat Houston, they controlled the tone, pace, and effort from early in the first quarter and never really let go. By halftime, the Thunder had already built a comfortable cushion, and every Rockets push after that fizzled out almost as quickly as it started.

The box score tells part of the story, but the eye test was even more convincing. Oklahoma City played cleaner basketball, defended with purpose, and consistently made Houston work for everything. For a Thunder team trying to separate itself in the West, this was the kind of professional win that actually means something.

1. Oklahoma City’s Defense Set The Tone Immediately

The Thunder didn’t wait to feel out the game, they came out hitting. Houston shot just 33.7% from the field for the night and never found a stretch where scoring came easily. Oklahoma City blocked 12 shots, forced rushed attempts late in the clock, and made the Rockets uncomfortable on nearly every possession.

That pressure showed up most clearly on Houston’s stars. Kevin Durant finished with 19 points, but it took him 23 shots to get there, and he missed all five of his attempts from deep. Alperen Sengun battled inside for 14 points and 13 rebounds, but even he struggled to finish cleanly with bodies constantly around him.

2. Chet Holmgren Owned The Paint Without Forcing Anything

Chet Holmgren didn’t need to dominate the ball to dominate the game. He finished with 18 points on an incredibly efficient 7-of-9 shooting, added nine rebounds, and swatted four shots, and somehow made it all look routine. Every Rockets drive into the lane came with hesitation once Holmgren was lurking.

What stood out most was his patience. He didn’t rush shots, didn’t chase blocks, and let the game come to him. His +12 plus-minus reflected how steady things were whenever he was on the floor, and his presence alone changed how Houston attacked.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Controlled The Game Without Taking Over

This wasn’t one of those nights where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needed to put on a scoring show. He finished with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting, mixed in four assists, and got to the line eight times. More importantly, he dictated the flow when Houston tried to speed things up.

Even with five turnovers, Shai rarely looked rattled. When the Rockets made small runs, he slowed things down, got to his spots, and made sure Oklahoma City responded with something composed rather than rushed. That calm matters in games like this.

4. The Thunder’s Shooting Advantage Was Too Much To Overcome

The math got ugly fast for Houston. Oklahoma City knocked down 16 three-pointers at a 39.0% clip, while the Rockets managed just seven makes from deep all night. Luguentz Dort hit three triples in his 21 minutes, and Isaiah Joe chipped in off the bench with three more.

Meanwhile, Houston couldn’t buy consistency. Jabari Smith Jr. went 3-of-6 from deep but struggled overall, and Durant’s 0-for-5 night from beyond the arc left the Rockets constantly playing catch-up. When one team is spacing the floor and the other isn’t, the gap widens quickly.

5. Houston’s Effort On The Glass Didn’t Translate To Points

If there was one area Houston technically “won,” it was rebounding. The Rockets grabbed 60 boards, including a massive 23 offensive rebounds. Normally, that kind of effort gives you a fighting chance. On this night, it didn’t matter.

Those extra possessions rarely turned into clean looks. Houston shot just 35-of-104 overall and finished with only 91 points despite all the second chances. Oklahoma City bent at times inside but never broke, closing possessions with contests and clearing out when it mattered most.