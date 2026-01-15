New Update On Jaxson Hayes: Lakers Coach Reveals Potential Return Date

JJ Redick said Jackson Hayes is dealing with hamstring tendinopathy, but the Lakers hope he can return by the weekend.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) reacts during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to deal with injuries as the NBA midseason rolls on. Ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Trail Blazers, head coach JJ Redick gave a positive update on big man Jaxson Hayes, who is currently out with a left hamstring injury.

In a recent chat with the media, Redick confirmed Hayes’ setback as hamstring tendinopathy, providing some final clarity on his diagnosis. While Jax will not suit up tonight against the Hornets, he’s expected to return this weekend, either against Portland or at home versus the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Fortunately, Hayes’ injury seems to be a short-term problem for the Lakers, but they will not hesitate to extend his absence if needed. With injuries on the rise across the NBA, the Lakers (like other teams) are taking an extra cautious approach with their players, erring on the side of injury prevention over full availability.

Hayes, 25, had only missed two games this season before tonight’s absence against the Hornets. In 32 games, he’s averaging 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0,4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 76.6% shooting from the field. As the backup to Deandre Ayton, Hayes doesn’t play a huge role for the Lakers, but he’s their best option off the bench for a team that’s already thin in the frontcourt.

With problems on defense, his absence leaves the Lakers especially vulnerable in the paint, where they have been giving up easy points around the rim. Amid lacluster play from Ayton, he was even finishing some games for the team this season as a steady and consistent rim presence. For now, look for an increased role for guys like Maxi Kleber and Jarred Vanderbilt as they look to keep up their pace in the West.

At 24-14 (fifth in the standings), the margin for error is shrinking for the Lakers as the losses pile up. This next slate of games (three games in four nights) doesn’t make things any easier, but it gives us a chance to see how they respond to continued adversity.

As injuries and other setbacks have plagued the team all season, lineups and rotations have lacked any semblance of consistency. Tonight, without Hayes and Austin Reaves (who is still recovering from a left calf strain), the cycle of chaos continues, and it will be up to Luka Doncic and LeBron James to carry the load, make up the gap, and put the team on their backs to deliver the win.

