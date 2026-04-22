Thunder vs. Suns Game 2 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 2 starts Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET at Paycom Center. The Thunder lead the series 1-0 after a 119-84 win in the opener, and the gap was not small in any part of the game. They led 35-20 after the first quarter, 65-44 at halftime, and never let the Suns into a real comeback push.

The numbers from Game 1 were blunt. The Thunder shot 48.8% from the field and 37.9% from three. The Suns shot 35.8% from the field and 28.6% from three. The Thunder also won the points-in-the-paint battle 44-28 and got 54 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. The Suns got 23 from Devin Booker, 18 from Dillon Brooks, and only 14 from Jalen Green after his big Play-In game against the Warriors.

That is why Game 2 is not hard to frame. The Thunder got the exact kind of opener they wanted. The Suns now have to prove they can change the type of game, not just play a little better inside the same script.

Injury Report

Thunder

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Suns

Grayson Allen: Questionable (left hamstring strain)

Jordan Goodwin: Questionable (left calf soreness)

Mark Williams: Questionable (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction)

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The first edge is what already happened in Game 1. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points and added 7 assists, even while shooting only 5-for-18 from the field, because he still got to the line 17 times and controlled the game. Jalen Williams added 22 points and 7 rebounds on 9-for-15 shooting. Holmgren had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks. That is a strong sign for Game 2 because the Thunder won big without even needing a huge shooting night from their best player.

The second numbers edge is the defense. The Suns scored only 84 points, shot under 36% from the field, and never got a clean rhythm from their main guards at the same time. Booker had 23, but Green had only 14 on 5-for-18 shooting, and the Suns as a team had just 14 assists. That tells you what the Thunder did well. They kept the ball in front, crowded the paint, and made the Suns play a lot of one-on-one offense late in the clock.

From a matchup standpoint, the Thunder should keep attacking the same spots. The Suns do not have a clean answer for Gilgeous-Alexander getting into the middle. If Dillon Brooks guards him alone, Gilgeous-Alexander can still get to his pull-up or draw fouls. If the Suns send more help, the Thunder can play out of the second side with Holmgren spacing and Williams attacking the next closeout. Game 1 already showed that the Suns were late rotating once the first line got broken.

The other big point is pressure without fouling. The Thunder forced the Suns into bad possessions without needing a huge turnover game. The Suns had only 11 turnovers, so this was not about chaos. It was about making every touch hard and every shot contested. If the Thunder do that again, the Suns need elite shot-making just to stay close.

Why The Suns Have The Advantage

The first argument for the Suns is simple. They are unlikely to play that badly again. Green came into the series off a 36-point Play-In game and then shot 5-for-18 in the opener. Booker scored 23, but the offense around him never really lifted. If the Suns get a more normal scoring game from Green and even average three-point shooting from the group, the score should look different.

The second point is that the Thunder did give them one obvious target. The Thunder were only 37.9% from three in Game 1, but they still got the game fully under control because the Suns never punished the one soft area in the matchup. During the season, the Thunder were vulnerable on some perimeter volume, and the Suns have to lean into that now. They need more drive-and-kick offense, more quick swing passes, and more catch-and-shoot looks instead of letting the game turn into straight isolations.

From a basketball standpoint, the Suns have to get into offense earlier. Too many possessions in Game 1 started with the Thunder already set and loaded to the ball. That is a losing setup against this defense. Booker needs the ball with movement around him. Green needs cleaner driving lanes. The Suns also need more from the center spot, especially if Mark Williams cannot go again, because they got outscored badly around the rim in the opener.

The other adjustment is pace with purpose. The Suns do not need a track meet. They do need to stop letting the Thunder dictate every half-court possession. Jordan Goodwin helped them do that in the Play-In against the Warriors with pace, pressure, and activity, and his status matters for the same reason now. If the Suns cannot change the feel of the game, they are just walking back into the same problem.

X-Factors

Alex Caruso is a big one for the Thunder because games like this can turn on the backcourt defense around Gilgeous-Alexander. Even when his scoring is modest, his value shows up in pressure, switches, loose balls, and making the Suns start late in the clock. Against a team that already struggled to get into offense in Game 1, that matters a lot.

Isaiah Hartenstein is another important one because the Thunder won the paint in the opener, and he helps keep that edge in place. He had 12 points in Game 1 and gave the Thunder screening, size, and another body around the rim. If he keeps helping them control the inside, the Suns have to shoot extremely well to make up the gap.

Dillon Brooks is a real X-factor for the Suns because he had 18 points and 7 rebounds in Game 1, but the Suns still need more from him on both ends. He has the toughest defensive job and also has to punish the Thunder if they over-help off him. If Brooks gives the Suns efficient offense and keeps the game physical without losing control, they have a better chance to drag Game 2 into the fourth quarter.

Jordan Goodwin is another big one because his status and role could change the game’s texture. In the Play-In win over the Warriors, he had 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 steals. The Suns need that kind of activity again, especially against a team that does not give away much easy offense. If he plays and gives them pace, ball pressure, and extra possessions, the Suns become a little less predictable.

Prediction

Game 2 should be more competitive because the Suns are unlikely to shoot that poorly again and Green should be better than he was in the opener. But the larger edge is still obvious. The Thunder won by 35 in Game 1, controlled the paint, got balance from their core, and did it without a monster scoring night from Gilgeous-Alexander.

If the Suns cannot get cleaner offense from Green, more help at center, and a better three-point game, then they are going to spend another night chasing a defense that is stronger at every level. The safer read is another Thunder win and a 2-0 lead.

Prediction: Thunder 116, Suns 102