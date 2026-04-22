T.I. Recalls Awkward Moment After Knocking Michael Jordan’s Cigar From His Hand

NBA legend Michael Jordan is typically known for his exploits on the basketball court, especially his dominance as an athlete. Jordan also has a reputation for enjoying things off the court, with racing and gambling being quite prominent. However, the legend’s love for cigars has also been well-documented.

There are many stories about how often Michael Jordan would smoke cigars, with a few accounts even suggesting that he smoked them before pulverizing the opposing team. On that note, even actor and artist Tip “T.I.” Harris shared a story about Jordan on a recent episode of “ExpediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris.”

When recalling an awkward moment from the time he met Jordan, T.I. shared:

“When they walked up to me, I kind of just stood right there, just sort of prepared myself. I guess I was blocking their path, so they stopped. And I was like, ‘What’s up, MJ? I’m Tip. I’m an artist right here.’… He was kind of like, ‘Okay, now what?'”

“So, I reached out to give him a dap, and his hand was out there, so I figured he wanted to dap, too. So I just gave him a dap and knocked the cigar out of his hand.”

Former NBA player Dominique Wilkins, who was in attendance for the podcast episode, laughed and reacted:

“Oh, that’s a no-no right there.”

T.I. continued to detail the awkward nature of the situation, as both he and Jordan looked at each other and waited for someone to make a move. While neither T.I. nor Michael Jordan was willing to budge, the actor’s associate, named “Big Phil,” bent over and picked up the fallen cigar.

“He [Jordan] walked past, and he went to the bathroom and sat back down,” T.I. continued. “He [then] pulled Phil into the VIP section with him, signed his shoes.”

In a hilarious turn of events, T.I.’s hesitation to pick up the cigar backfired, as his associate was the one who was rewarded instead. Given reports of stories involving Jordan and similar situations, it almost seems apt for the legend to react in this manner.

Whether it was to celebrate victories after championship games or just casually, Michael Jordan had an infamous love for cigars. For all intents and purposes, this story only reiterates how much he cared about it.

While some of the stories typically showcase Jordan’s love for cigars in a charismatic manner, one particular tale highlights an odd risk that comes with it.

Ahead of the 1998-99 NBA season, Michael Jordan reportedly severed a tendon in his hand while trying to cut a cigar in a casino in the Bahamas. While Jordan attributed the injury to a cheap cigar cutter, the damage to his hand was significant, leaving him unable to palm a basketball.

Although he received additional surgery, it only repaired the tendon, permanently damaging his finger’s mobility.

Thus, even if Michael Jordan wished to return to play that season, he was unable to do so. Given that no team in the league was capable of giving him a new contract, his time in the NBA came to an end.