Portland Trail Blazers Depth And Rotations For 2026 NBA Playoffs

The Portland Trail Blazers enter the 2026 NBA Playoffs as one of the most surprising teams in the field. They finished the regular season 42-40, good for the eighth-best record in the West, then beat the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament to secure the No. 7 seed.

Few expected this group to reach this stage, especially with a roster built on youth, role players, and new additions. Yet they stayed competitive all season. They ranked 21st in offensive rating, 12th in defensive rating, and around the middle in net rating, a clear sign of a balanced but limited team.

Starters

Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan

At point guard, Scoot Henderson continues his development. He averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.2% from three. His efficiency still fluctuates, but his pace and shot creation give Portland a foundation for the future.

Next to him, Jrue Holiday provides stability. The veteran averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on 41.8% shooting and 35.2% from three. His defense, leadership, and decision-making hold the lineup together, especially in late-game situations.

On the wing, Toumani Camara has taken a major step. He averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.0% from three. He guards multiple positions and plays with consistent energy.

The biggest breakout belongs to Deni Avdija. He delivered a career year and earned his first All-Star selection. Avdija averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.87 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field and 31.8% from three. He acts as a primary creator, secondary ball handler, and scoring option. Everything runs through him.

At center, Donovan Clingan anchors the paint. He averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks on 52.0% shooting. His presence gives Portland rim protection and rebounding, which fuels their defensive identity.

Bench

Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Blake Wesley, Kris Murray, Vit Krejci, Jerami Grant, Sidy Cissoko, Robert Williams III, Yang Hansen

Shaedon Sharpe is the most dangerous option off the bench. Despite injuries, he averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.7% from three. He provides instant offense and often closes games.

Jerami Grant brings veteran scoring. He averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.9% from three. He can take over stretches when the offense stalls.

Defensively, Matisse Thybulle remains valuable. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while guarding top perimeter players. His impact does not show fully in the box score, but his defensive activity matters in playoff settings.

Vit Krejci adds playmaking and spacing with 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. Kris Murray and Blake Wesley provide depth minutes, while Robert Williams III offers additional rim protection in limited roles. This is a deep rotation, but not all players will see consistent playoff minutes. The core eight or nine will carry most of the load.

Closing Lineup

Shaedon Sharpe, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan, Deni Avdija

The closing lineup reflects Portland’s priorities. Holiday, Sharpe, Camara, Avdija, and Clingan form the most balanced group. Holiday controls the game while Sharpe provides scoring bursts. Camara defends, Avdija creates, and Clingan protects the rim. Grant and Henderson will rotate in depending on matchups and offensive needs.

This flexibility is key as Portland does not rely on one fixed closing unit. They adjust based on flow and opponent.

Road To The NBA Finals

Portland faces the San Antonio Spurs in the first round. The Spurs won the season series 2–1 and hold clear advantages in star power and efficiency. Victor Wembanyama alone shifts the matchup. Portland will need to control the pace, limit turnovers, and rely on Avdija’s playmaking to stay competitive.

If they manage an upset, the next likely opponent is the Denver Nuggets. Portland lost that season series 3–1, and Nikola Jokic would present a major problem for their frontcourt. Beyond that, a potential Western Conference Finals matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder looms. Portland lost that series 3–1 as well. Oklahoma City’s depth and efficiency would stretch Portland’s rotation to its limits.

The reality is clear. This is not a title contender. Still, this playoff run matters. Young players gain experience, and roles become clearer. The system gets tested under pressure. There is also a bigger picture. Damian Lillard missed the entire season. His expected return next year changes everything. Portland’s current structure, combined with Lillard’s scoring and leadership, could elevate this team into a different tier.

For now, the focus is simple. The Trail Blazers have already exceeded expectations. The playoffs now offer a chance to build something that lasts beyond this season.