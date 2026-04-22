Trail Blazers Spark Damian Lillard Return Buzz With Cryptic Tease

In one of the most surprising developments in the West, the Portland Trail Blazers (42-40) have officially evened the series against the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs (62-20).

As much as Victor Wembanyama’s health has become a major focal point of the series, recent evidence suggests that the Blazers could be in store for some major reinforcements. Specifically, they seem to be hinting at a potential return for their iconic point guard Damian Lillard, who was previously ruled out for the season.

Lillard, 35, hasn’t played at all this season following an Achilles tear in April 2025. He was still with the Bucks at the time, and joined the Blazers that summer, knowing he would likely not suit up until the 2026-27 campaign. Of course, that was before their current playoff situation. Now, with an extended series potentially on the table, could this post be the first sign of Lillard’s potential return?

The video shows him going through a typical shooting drill, showcasing the fluid movements and patented jumper that defined his NBA career. Despite missing the entire season, Lillard appears to be in good spirits, smiling and spending time with teammates. The caption features a single emoji: a glaring set of eyes, implying there’s something to look for.

It’s an entirely unassuming post, if not for the timing. With the Blazers currently in a first-round series against the Spurs, why would they publish this now? If Lillard isn’t in play to return at all, it wouldn’t make much sense to tease his recovery with so much going on. That’s why some fans believe that there’s a world where he rejoins his Blazers teammates and helps them pull off an upset against a superior opponent.

That outcome would require a miracle for the Blazers, but they’ve already stolen a game after winning yesterday’s matchup. Now, with the series tied 1-1 and the scene shifting to the Pacific Northwest, the conditions are perfect for Lillard’s heroic return to action. After all, it’s already been a year since he tore his Achilles, and he didn’t show any signs of struggle during his victory in the three-point contest at All-Star weekend.

At 35 years old, we can’t expect much from Lillard at this stage of his career, but his return and Victor Wembanyama’s potential absence would be enough to flip the series. In his last healthy season, the nine-time All-Star averaged 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 37.6% shooting from three. If he can even provide half of those numbers off the bench, it would be a big boost for a Blazers team that ranked 20th in offensive rating (114.4 points per game).

For now, of course, any possibility of an early return remains a long shot for Lillard. Achilles injuries require patience, and it’s unlikely that the Portland star will disrupt his planned timeline to give his team a better chance in the first round. Instead, as the Blazers continue to tease his recovery, he’ll be working to prepare for next season, when the Trail Blazers will likely be in a much better position to compete.

At this point, only time will tell when Lillard takes the court again, but Blazers fans shouldn’t hold their breath waiting. Even with so much at stake, he’s not going to rush the process, and he may not need to with guys like Scoot Henderson, Deni Avdija, and Shaedon Sharpe stepping up to fill the gaps.