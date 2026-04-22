Victor Wembanyama’s Status Unclear As He Returns To Spurs For Game 3

After leading the Spurs to the second-best record in the West this season (62-20), French big man Victor Wembanyama was hoping to follow it up with his first NBA championship.

Instead, he faces the prospect of a premature ending after his latest setback in Game 2 of the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Spurs just recently announced that Wembanyama is now on concussion watch, pending re-evaluation after a 48-hour window. His status for Game 3 remains unclear, although ESPN’s Shams Charania noted that he did report to the team’s facility on Wednesday morning.

“I’m told Victor Wembanyama did report to the Spurs facility this morning, and his status is uncertain for Game 3,” reported Shams Charania on NBA Today. “I am told that Victor Wembanyama is hopeful to travel with the team on Thursday to Portland, but he and the team won’t know for sure until then. Right now, he’s in the concussion protocol, and that means he cannot participate in unrestricted activities for at least 48 hours. So that would be Thursday night.”

“He could do some gradual light work starting tonight if his symptoms don’t worsen,” added Shams. “Last night, when Victor Wembanyama was evaluated, he was diagnosed with a concussion, and the timeline for that protocol started last night. He then ended up going home right after the diagnosis to rest and recover. So, the Spurs are taking this day by day with Wemby.”

Wembanyama went down just 12 minutes into Game 2, after taking a hard fall on the court. He left for the locker room immediately after the play and did not return, sparking panic among the fanbase as the Spurs proceeded to blow the game. Following the final buzzer, which resulted in a loss for the home team, Victor was diagnosed with a concussion, effectively ruling him out of action for the next 48 hours.

Fortunately, with the next game not set until Friday, Victor still has time to get cleared for action. After some time of rest and recovery, he rejoined his teammates and reported to the team, marking his first steps toward suiting up later this week. For the Spurs, his return can’t come quickly enough.

As the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, with averages of 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game on 51.2% shooting and 34.9% shooting from three, Victor’s presence is huge for San Antonio, and his absence loomed large in the Game 2 defeat. In the end, Scoot Henderson managed to take advantage of the situation by going off for his best game of the season (31 points, one rebound, zero assists, one steal, and one block on 64.7% shooting from the field and 55.6% from three) to lead his team to victory.

Even without Wembanyama, the Spurs would still be favored to win on the road, given the Blazers’ lack of elite talent and playoff experience. Together, Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and De’Aaron Fox should feel good about their chances, but not having their leading star gives the Blazers an opportunity that’s impossible to ignore.

Game 2 was the perfect example of why San Antonio can’t let their guard down, and why it’s more important than ever for the Spurs to be cautious about Victor’s health. Their situation is so fragile that they must preserve his strength and durability for as long as possible, even if it means prolonging his current absence.