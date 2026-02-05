Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama Leads The Charge On Both Ends In 135-123 Win Against Mavericks

Victor Wembanyama put on a full two-way clinic, and the Spurs followed his lead from start to finish. In a game that never quite felt comfortable but was rarely out of San Antonio’s control, Wembanyama dominated the paint, stretched the floor, and erased mistakes on the defensive end as the Spurs outlasted the Mavericks 135-123. Every Dallas run was met with a response, and more often than not, it started with No. 1.

This wasn’t just a one-man show, though. San Antonio played fast, shared the ball, and punished Dallas with spacing and timely shot-making. The Spurs’ balance stood out – five players in double figures, 34 assists, and relentless pressure on both ends. Still, when the game tilted, Wembanyama was the constant, setting the tone defensively and closing the door offensively.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 3 TOV, 9-14 FG, 5-9 3-PT FG, 6-8 FT, 34 MIN

This was dominance on both ends, plain and simple. Wembanyama scored at all three levels, buried five threes, and still lived at the rim when mismatches appeared. Every defensive possession felt altered by his presence, whether it showed up as a block or a rushed decision.

What stood out most was his feel for the game. He passed out of doubles, trusted shooters, and anchored the defense without fouling. Performances like this are starting to feel routine, which says everything about how special he already is.

Stephon Castle: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 3 TOV, 8-13 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 22 MIN

Stephen Castle was an exciting player. He drove for layups, scored in traffic, and effectively added defensive pressure with the anticipation of his deflections. His defensive and offensive pressure is evident in his +27.

Castle’s ability to create and find gaps was decisive, but his confidence and pace were the most impactful.

Harrison Barnes: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 5-7 FG, 5-7 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 34 MIN

Barnes showed one of the most efficient shooting performances this season, making 5 three-pointers and spacing the floor nicely around Wembanyama. He showed how impactful he can be without needing a high volume of attempts – every shot he took seemed timely and impactful.

In addition to shooting, Barnes played within himself, moved the ball when help arrived, and didn’t force bad attempts. He played a steady veteran role for the Spurs whenever Dallas tried to speed the game up.

De’Aaron Fox: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 2 TOV, 7-16 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 32 MIN

De’Aaron Fox controlled pace and kept the offense flowing, even if the box score doesn’t scream takeover. He pushed in transition, created advantages off the dribble, and consistently found Wembanyama and cutters when Dallas collapsed.

The scoring came in spurts, but his playmaking was the bigger story. Fox’s ability to bend the defense opened the floor for everyone else, even on a night where his plus-minus didn’t reflect his steady influence.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 5-12 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

Vassell did not have his usual rhythm in shooting; however, he was able to contribute in other ways, as he was able to drive to the basket, rebound from the off the side, and make reads when help defenders showed up.

He played solid on defense, and he was patient with his shot selection. Vassell was impactful and did not let the offense fade, even though he was not able to make a three-pointer.

Dylan Harper: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 3-7 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 19 MIN

Harper was consistent with filling the state sheet in a quiet, evident way, especially on defense. He had nice timing on shots and on the blocks, plus his ability to contest shots gave the Mavericks problems.

He was strong going to the basket, and he finished strong at the line. Another great and strong performance. His play continues to show his upside.

Julian Champagnie: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 4-12 FG, 2-8 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 27 MIN

The shot wasn’t falling consistently, but Champagnie never disappeared. He stayed active, crashed the glass, and kept attacking instead of drifting out of the game after a few misses.

His effort showed up in the little things – loose balls, rebounds in traffic, and smart cuts that helped keep the floor spaced. Not perfect, but absolutely useful.

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-9 FG, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Johnson brought energy off the bench, attacking the rim and making plays for others. His physicality helped the Spurs maintain their edge when starters rested, and he played with good control.

He didn’t force shots and stayed engaged defensively, which made his minutes productive even without a huge scoring outburst.

Carter Bryant: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1-3 FG, 18 MIN

Bryant was all about the movements and the team spacing over the scoring. He kept the offense fluid by keeping the ball moving and by staying engaged instead of interrupting the flow of the game.

From a defensive standpoint, he performed admirably and didn’t commit any blunders that would have given the Spurs an advantage. An uneventful, yet decent performance.

Jordan McLaughlin: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

McLaughlin had a very short stint, but he hit a three and kept it simple. He completed his goal in a very short amount of time.