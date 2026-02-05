Austin Reaves Praises Luke Kennard As Perfect Fit For Lakers

It was a relatively quiet trade season for the Lakers, but nobody should underestimate their newest addition. Ahead of tonight’s game against the 76ers, star guard Austin Reaves got real on the arrival of Luke Kennard and what kind of impact he will bring to the team.

“I think he fills something we need. In three-point shooting,” said Reaves. “One of the best three-point shooters in the league. From what I’ve heard, he’s an ultra competitor. So I can’t wait to get him in the building and compete with him.”

Reaves seems optimistic about the Lakers’ newest signing, but it didn’t come for free. They had to give up Gabe Vincent in the exchange, and Austin says it wasn’t an easy goodbye.

“It’s a business. But it doesn’t make it any easier to see somebody you’ve been with basically every day, for you know, almost 3 years. That’s exactly what he texted me this morning. ‘Appreciate everything you’ve done the last 2 1/2 years.’ You build real relationships. Not just him, his family, people around him,” said Reaves. “One of the best professionals I’ve ever been around, and he showed up to work every single day. Do the right thing, so you always want to see a guy like that succeed. Wishing him nothing but success.”

Many Lakers fans were hoping to acquire a bigger name (like Giannis Antetokounmpo), but Rob Pelinka opted to wait until the summer before making any major moves. For now, he settled on Kennard, a two-way shooting guard who is averaging 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 53.8% shooting this season. Of course, several buyout candidates have also emerged.

While he won’t play a massive role in Los Angeles, Kennard adds key shooting and shotmaking in the backcourt. At 29 years old, after various stints across multiple teams, his veteran leadership will be huge in the locker room, and his selfless offensive game will fit right in next to Luka Doncic, Marcus Smart, and LeBron James.

For the Lakers, all eyes turn toward the summer, where several big-name targets are expected to become available. By holding off now and saving their best assets for the offseason, the Lakers have maximized their odds to build a contender for next season. In the meantime, Kennard can help them get as far as they can by providing key scoring and shot-making off the bench.

For Reaves, he knows what’s at stake this season, and he knows that the kind of impact someone like Kenndard can have. While some might dismiss it, Austin recognizes the potential for improvement and believes that his competitive spirit can spread through the entire locker room.