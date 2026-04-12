Stephon Castle Makes His Picks For Best NBA Player, Defender, Coach, And Team Of All Time

Stephon Castle made some excellent picks.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Stephon Castle (5) of the San Antonio Spurs in action against the Kings.

Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs have been one of the best teams in the NBA in this 2025-26 season, and guard Stephon Castle is a big reason why. Castle has impressed in his sophomore season, so much so that he was announced as the latest cover athlete for SLAM Magazine on Thursday. That’s quite an honor, and he also took part in a rapid-fire session with them where he gave his picks for best NBA player of all time and more.

Q: “Best NBA player of all time?”

Stephon Castle: “Michael Jordan.”

Q: “Best WNBA player of all time?”

Castle: “I’ll say, A’ja Wilson.”

Q: “Best basketball team of all time?”

Castle: “Warriors with [Kevin Durant].”

Q: “Best defender of all time?”

Castle: “Kawhi [Leonard].”

Q: “Best coach of all time?”

Castle: “[Gregg Popovich].”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SLAM (@slam)

Those were some fairly non-controversial selections by Castle. A certain Isiah Thomas might take issue with his pick for best player, though.

Thomas has questioned why today’s generation still views Michael Jordan as the GOAT. Well, it might have something to do with his phenomenal resume. Jordan won six titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles in his storied career. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is really the only challenger to Jordan for that GOAT title at this point. You can’t go wrong with either of them.

We get to Castle’s WNBA pick next, and he went with Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson. Wilson has won three titles, two Finals MVPs, four MVPs, three DPOYs, and two scoring titles. The 29-year-old still has time to add to that resume, which is a scary thought.

Getting back to the NBA, Castle has the Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors as the best team ever. Durant and Curry took the Warriors to the NBA Finals in each of their three seasons together from 2016 to 2019. They first won it all in 2017, and set the NBA record for best winning percentage in a single postseason run by going 16-1 (.941).

The Warriors would then defend their title in 2018 and could well have three-peated if not for injuries. Both Durant and Klay Thompson went down in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Durant played only 12 minutes in total in that series, and the outcome certainly would have been different had he been healthy.

The benefactor of those injuries was Castle’s pick for the best defender, Kawhi Leonard. Leonard was named Finals MVP following the Raptors’ triumph, but it’s not that accolade that we are focusing on here.

Leonard is a two-time DPOY (2015, 2016) and has made seven All-Defensive teams. He was an outstanding defender at his peak, and if not for injuries, he would have been in the conversation for best defensive player ever.

While it was unclear who Castle would have gone with for the first four questions, there was no doubt who his pick would be for the best coach. The iconic Gregg Popovich was his head coach when he entered the NBA in 2024.

Unfortunately, Popovich suffered a stroke five games into the 2024-25 season and had to step away from the team. He would then step down in May 2025, walking away from the game with an outstanding 1390-824 record.

Popovich also won five titles with the Spurs and was named Coach of the Year thrice. He is unquestionably in that conversation for the greatest coach of all time.

The Spurs haven’t won an NBA championship without Popovich, and they’re looking to change that this year. They have posted an excellent 62-19 record, and Castle unsurprisingly went with his own team here when asked who is winning the NBA title in 2026. It will be interesting to see how far the Spurs go.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Shaquille O'Neal Shares List Of Superstars Who Didn't Need Superteams To Win Titles: No LeBron Or Curry Shaquille O’Neal Shares List Of Superstars Who Never Needed A Superteam To Win A Title
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like