The Best And The Worst Teams In The Western Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season

We are less than a week away from the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA season. This season should be one of the most competitive in recent memory with so much parity in the league and with all of the storylines that come with an NBA season. We begin our season preview by taking a look at all 15 teams in the Western Conference and where they might sit once the season is through. We will review the pros and cons for each of these teams as we head into a new year and if they will be representing the West in the NBA Finals when the season is finished.

The wild, wild Western Conference was ultimately won last year by the Golden State Warriors who were eventually crowned NBA champions for the 4th time in 8 seasons. The Phoenix Suns won a franchise-record 64 games but were bounced in the 2nd round by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Memphis Grizzlies used their youth movement to have one of the best seasons in franchise history while the Denver Nuggets saw Their guy, Nikola Jokic win his 2nd straight MVP award. There are also set to be a few new contenders vying for playoff spots in the Western Conference, setting up what is sure to be an NBA season filled with fireworks and great basketball.

Here is where every Western Conference team ranks headed into the 2022-23 NBA season.

15. San Antonio Spurs

Best Players: Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan

The 2021-22 season was yet another year of ups and down for the San Antonio Spurs who ultimately finished 34-48 on the season and missed postseason play. The disappointing season allowed the Spurs to enter full rebuild mode as they traded away star player Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks and let Lonnie Walker IV walk in free agency. The Spurs will now lean on Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell to take them into the future for the time being.

Head Coach Greg Popovich has possibly his toughest task ahead of him headed into 2022-23 as the Spurs enter an entirely new era of basketball. If things begin to go horribly wrong for San Antonio this season, you can expect the trade rumors to continue to swirl around Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl for draft compensation. The Spurs are not going to win a ton of games in 2022-23 but they will be competitive as is any team under the tutelage of Greg Popovich. The silver lining to a bad season will be contention for the top prospect in next year’s draft, Victor Wembanyama.

14. Utah Jazz

Best Players: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt

In 2021-22, the Utah Jazz finished 49-33 with the highest offensive rating in basketball and the 10th-best defensive rating as well. As we head into 2022-23, the Jazz have a completely new look with an array of new players to build around. The Jazz tore it all down this offseason dealing away franchise stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The trades returned a variety of draft capital and new players to work with in Utah.

The 2022-23 Utah Jazz will have a starting lineup consisting of Mike Conley, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Plynyk, and Walker Kessler. The goal of this season will be to develop their young players and see how much draft compensation they could possibly gather at the trade deadline. They will be yet another team that finds themselves in the hunt for Victor Wembanyama. The players to watch for Utah will specifically be Sexton, who is coming off of an ACL injury and is a proven scorer and playmaker, and Kessler, who was acquired in the Gobert trade and was a 2022 draft pick.

13. Houston Rockets

Best Players: Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Over the past 3 seasons, the Houston Rockets have had a record of 37-117 under coach Stephen Silas and the winning percentage isn’t looking too good for 2022-23 either. This past offseason, the Rockets traded away their leading scorer Christian Wood and quite clearly are continuing to get younger and build for the future. For Houston, the obvious goal is the continued development of their young core who could have the Rockets set up for success in the later parts of the decade.

All eyes will be on 2nd-year star Jalen Green, who came on strong at the end of last season as a much-improved scorer and passer by the end of 2021-22. Kevin Porter Jr and Alperen Sengun are also two younger players that will be fun to watch in 2022-23 and a big part of Houston’s future plans. Then, there is rookie Jabari Smith Jr, the lottery pick whose addition could be the missing piece to a Rockets title run by the end of the 2020s. Houston may not find itself toward the top of the standings in the immediate future but they will be by 2025.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

Best Players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort

The Oklahoma City Thunder finished 24-58 in 2021-22 among a bevy of injuries and issues that cost them full development during the season. The Thunder were looking like they could finally sneak back into the playoffs with the addition of Chet Holmgren into the lineup but that thought was dashed when Holmgren was lost for the season due to a Lisfranc injury. Priority No. 1 will be the continued progress of young stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder certainly have the talent to compete for a playoff/play-in spot in 2022-23 but it is unlikely. The problem is the rest of the Western Conference has gotten better and deeper as a whole. The Thunder hope that Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey can stay healthier than they did in 2021-22 while also hoping that Lu Dort makes their investment in him worth it. The Thunder’s ceiling is a surprise play-in berth to compete for a spot in the postseason but I wouldn’t be making any calls to Vegas on it.

11. Sacramento Kings

Best Players: Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes

The Sacramento Kings are currently in the midst of the longest playoff drought in the NBA. The 2021-22 season was lost by the time the trade deadline rolled around which allowed them to make a move for the future by acquiring Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis and Kings mainstay De’Aaron Fox gave Kings fans hope for the future as the two developed a chemistry that the organization could build around and perhaps turn into a contender again.

Fox will undoubtedly be the Kings’ guy to set the pace and tempo for the Kings as they head into 2022-23 with a new team. Sabonis will be the perfect complement to Fox, with his scoring, rebounding, and passing abilities from the center position. The most interesting addition for Sacramento will be rookie Keegan Murray. His offensive game is already more polished than most young men his age and the way he shoots the ball and scores at will should open things up for Fox and Sabonis to operate. With support like Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and Malik Monk, the Kings should definitely at minimum compete for a spot in the play-in tournament.

10. Portland Trail Blazers

Best Players: Damian Lillard, Anfernee SImons, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

In 2021-22, the Portland Trail Blazers missed the playoffs for the first time in 9 years with Damian Lillard as their starting point guard. Injuries to Lillard, a new coach in Chauncey Billups, and inexperience were the Achilles heels for Portland in 2022 but that all looks to change in 2022-23. The one bright side was the emergence of Anfernee Simons as a legitimate second star next to Damian Lillard and he should prove to be a serious candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player next season if he continues to get better.

The first key to getting back to the postseason is obviously getting back a healthy Damian Lillard. Josh Hart has proved to be a critical piece and although he is somewhat undersized, he will be their defensive stopper on the opposing team’s best offensive wings. The Blazers’ biggest issue heading into the season will be finding their defensive identity. Hart and the addition of Jermai Grant should help them find that identity fairly quickly. Players like Nassir Little, Gary Payton II, and Shaedon Sharpe will also be crucial to a Portland return to playoff basketball.

9. Los Angeles Lakers

Best Players: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverly

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory in 2021-22. After acquiring Russell Westbrook in the 2021 offseason, hopes were high for the Lakers faithful headed into 2021-22. Those hopes were quickly dashed when the team was plagued by injury and the fit with Russell Westbrook was doomed from the start which led to the team missing the playoffs entirely. The bright spot for the Lakers was of course LeBron James who did everything he possibly could to keep the Lakers in contention despite being 37 years old.

I remain skeptical of the Lakers headed into 2022-23 and here’s why. They did nothing to address their major issues in the offseason. They addressed their defensive issues minimally by acquiring Patrick Beverly and the hope is that Anthony Davis can play more than 60 games to anchor the paint. Russell Westbrook remains with the team and all signs point to him still being the same player that he was last season with no improvement for the 2022-23 season. The Lakers being so stagnant makes them at best a lower-end play-in team that if healthy could possibly finish Top 5 in the conference.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves

Best Players: Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, D’Angelo Russell

The Minnesota Timberwolves had one of their best seasons as a team in 2021-22 and are looking to improve upon that in 2022-23. The Timberwolves earned their way to the playoffs in 2021-22 by way of the play-in tournament and then battled fiercely with the Memphis Grizzlies in round one. This offseason, they made the NBA’s biggest splash by trading for former Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. The moves bring an entirely new look to Minnesota and one that should have the team competing in postseason play.

Gobert’s addition makes him the true center for a team that was desperately looking for one. Karl-Anthony Towns is a fantastic offensive piece but defensively was lacking in 2021-22 which is solved immediately with Gobert’s addition. This opens up Towns to spread the floor and do what he does best, shoot the ball from deep and get easy finishes at the basket. Anthony Edwards is headed into his 3rd year with Minnesota and looks to make the superstar leap we all expect him to. D’Angelo Russell, Jaden McDaniels, and Jaylen Nowell are other players with potential big upside headed into 2022-23 for the Timberwolves.

7. New Orleans Pelicans

Best Players: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones

The New Orleans Pelicans are another team that enjoyed a successful season in 2021-22 that has them excited to get the 2022-23 season underway. The pelicans earned a playoff spot by way of the play-in tournament after the addition of CJ McCollum made them a completely different team midway through the season. Brandon Ingram and McCollum emerged as two players that could carry the Pelicans and nearly shocked the world with an upset win over the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

The biggest thing for the Pelicans heading into 2022-23 is the return of their young superstar, Zion Williamson. Zion came into camp looking much more fit and healthy than last season and is ready to get back to the 2021 form that saw him average 27.0 PPG on over 60.0% shooting. The core of Zion, Ingram, and McCollum seems poised to bring the Pelicans back to postseason play and even deeper into the playoffs as a legitimate sleeper in the West this season. Herb Jones, Devonte Graham, and Jose Alvarado are other key secondary pieces that will play a large part in the Pelicans’ success.

6. Memphis Grizzlies

Best Players: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a historic 2021-22 season that saw them match their franchise record in wins and earn the 2nd seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies had one of the best defensive teams in basketball and even with Morant missing time due to injuries, they competed and kept winning games. Morant made a superstar leap that almost no one saw coming and had him in the conversation for the MVP award most of the season. They were ultimately eliminated by the Warriors in the 2nd round of the playoffs but the future is certainly bright in Memphis.

Ja Morant will return as the clear star and leader for the Grizzlies. His scoring and playmaking have taken massive leaps forward, propelling Memphis into serious contender status. Desmond Bane has emerged as one of the best three-point shooters in basketball and is priceless to the direction that the team is headed. Jaren Jackson Jr. is the anchor of the Memphis defense and was a serious contender for the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22. Dillon Brooks also returns to the lineup more consistently after missing 50 games in 2021-22. The Grizzlies look poised to be legitimate contenders again in 2022-23 but again, the Western Conference is loaded with talent.

5. Dallas Mavericks

Best Players: Luka Doncic, Christian Wood, Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, JaVale McGee

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off their best season in over a decade in 2021-22. They earned a spot in the Western Conference Finals behind the leadership and undeniable abilities of Luka Doncic. The team lost secondary scorer Jalen Brunson in the offseason to the Knicks but added Christian Wood and JaVale McGee to bolster their interior presence. The Mavericks made their run to the Conference Finals on their three-point shooting and defensive ability and look ready to do it once again in 2022-23.

The obvious key to success is the continued play of Luka Doncic. He is clearly the team’s best scorer and playmaker and the engine that makes this team go. His health and superstar play is absolutely crucial to any success the Mavs may have. After Doncic, the next important players are Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Mavs desperately need another scorer next to Doncic and if any players are going to step up, it is these two. Christian Wood will most likely be used in a sixth-man role which could land him in the running for Sixth Man of the Year by season’s end. McGee, Powell, and Kleber will be the anchors of their interior defense as well. Dallas should be back once again in contention for a spot in the Conference Finals. Anything less will be seen as a major disappointment.

4. Denver Nuggets

Best Players: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland

Over the past 2 seasons, the Denver Nuggets have been plagued by injury, hindering their chances at tapping into their full potential as a team. Had it not been for back-to-back MVP seasons from Nikola Jokic, Denver would be sitting at the bottom of the NBA’s standings in both 2021 and 2022. Jokic has put this team on his back for the last 164 games as the team’s best scorer, rebounder, and playmaker. The additions of Murray and Porter Jr. back into this lineup should hopefully alleviate some of that pressure.

The Nuggets are dangerous as a fully healthy team. This is a unit that just 3 years ago was competing in the Western Conference Finals with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the way. Murray returns after over a year away from the game and hopefully returns to his high-scoring and playmaking ways. Aaron Gordon has done an incredible job as the 2nd option after Porter Jr. went down and makes Denver even more dangerous as he takes a step back from that role in 2022-23. The Nuggets also have a decent unit off of the bench led by sophomore Bones Hyland who has proved he can help any NBA team succeed after a great rookie campaign.

3. Phoenix Suns

Best Players: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson

The Phoenix Suns recorded their best regular season in franchise history in 2021-22 with 64 wins and the best record in the entire NBA. That season ended in disappointment as they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks in an excruciatingly embarrassing fashion. The Suns then dealt with offseason drama as it seemed Deandre Ayton was on his way out after signing an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers. The Suns matched their offer and returned their solid core for the 2022-23 season.

The success of the Phoenix Suns all hinges on the play of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Paul is coming off of a season that he led the NBA in assists once again and was the catalyst for yet another historic regular season. Booker is coming off of an All-NBA First Team selection as one of the best shooting guards in basketball. Ayton continues to develop into a great young center whose maturity is the only question coming into 2022-23. Leading their efforts on defense is Defensive Player of the Year candidate Mikal Bridges. The Suns have all the talent in the world to get back to the NBA Finals but it is up to them to make it happen.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

Best Players: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, John Wall

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off of a highly disappointing and injury-riddled 2021-22 season that saw them eliminated in the play-in tournament. Kawhi Leonard missed the entire season with a knee injury, Paul George missed over half the season with elbow issues, and the supporting cast for L.A. wasn’t enough to pick up the slack. Now once again healthy, and with the addition of a motivated John wall, the Clippers look to get back to the Conference Finals and beyond.

Any time that a team has a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George together, they should be favorites to contend for a championship. When you add in John Wall, who has looked fantastic in the preseason, the Clippers look to be headed for their first NBA Finals in team history. Their supporting cast will play a pivotal role as well. Reggie Jackson and Terrance Mann look to make the Clippers' big commitments to them pay off. Norm Powell and Robert Covington are the newest members of the team that will each have an impact on either side of the ball when their stars need a rest. Ivica Zubac is good enough to handle the responsibilities of a starting center on a championship-contending team as well. Expect the Clippers to be knocking on the NBA Finals’ door by the season’s end.

1. Golden State Warriors

Best Players: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole

To be the man, you have to beat the man and as it stands right now, the Golden State Warriors are still the defending NBA champions. No, I do not think that this recent drama involving Jordan Poole and Draymond Green automatically takes them out of the running for getting back to the NBA Finals. The Warriors are battle-tested and full of veterans who can do whatever it takes to rally a team. In 2021-22, nobody expected them to claim their 4th title in 8 years and when the dust settled, it was Golden State left standing atop the NBA. Not even a leaked video of 2 teammates fighting can take that championship pedigree from them.

That is not to say that the issue won’t be the elephant in the room for some time. I expect it to burn out sooner or later and for the Warriors to get back to work quickly. Stephen Curry is still as motivated as ever and still the most dangerous shooter in the entire league. Klay Thompson has another offseason of healthy under his belt after coming back midseason in 2022 and helping the team win a title. Draymond Green can still be the defensive and playmaking guru that he has been his entire career. Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga are all next up as well to help Golden State move into the future. Don’t let the mainstream media sway your minds about what Golden State is capable of. We have seen the results when people have counted them out in the past.

