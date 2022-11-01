Toronto Raptors All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories

Credit: Fadeaway World

Founded in 1995, the Raptors were a part of the NBA’s expansion into Canada. Since the 2001-02 season, the Raptors remain the only Canadian-based team in the league after the Grizzlies relocated to Memphis from Vancouver. The Raptors struggled in their early years, but then embarked on some fruitful teams in the 2000s with Vince Carter and Chris Bosh. However, the fun didn’t start until Masai Ujiri took over as the lead executive in 2013.

With the right pieces in place, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry were the faces of the franchise during some of their most successful seasons. Statistically, DeRozan, Lowry, and Bosh are headliners among the stats leaders and will remain Raptors legends. While Kawhi Leonard is not featured here, mainly because he spent only one season, the 2019 Finals MVP winner will also remain a part of the all-time lore. With that said, this is all about the stats and who has the most of them.

These are the Raptors' all-time leaders in major stat categories.

Points - DeMar DeRozan

1. DeMar DeRozan - 13,296 Points

2. Kyle Lowry - 10,540 Points

3. Chris Bosh - 10,275 Points

DeRozan was drafted by the Raptors in 2009 as a lottery pick. He started his first year with 8.6 points per game but then never sunk below double digits. He averaged 17.2, 16.7, and 18.1 points per game before embarking on a five-year run where he averaged at least 20 points per game. During that time, DeRozan rose to one of the league’s top scorers during the 2017-18season when he averaged 27.3 points per game.

With his success, the Raptors were able to flip DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, who were huge pieces of the championship team in 2019. With that said, DeRozan remains the all-time leading scorer. Right behind him was his running mate Lowry, who headlined the backcourt for those successful seasons between 2013 to 2018. Before the All-Star backcourt, Bosh left the team as the all-time leading scorer in 2010.

Rebounds - Chris Bosh

1. Chris Bosh - 4,776 Rebounds

2. Jonas Valanciunas - 3,961 Rebounds

3. Kyle Lowry - 2,954 Rebounds

Bosh left the Raptors to join the superteam of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the 2010 offseason. It’s been over a decade since that fateful evening but Bosh remains at the top of the leaderboard for rebounds. After getting drafted in 2003, Bosh averaged 7.4, 8.9, and 9.2 rebounds per game during his first three seasons in the league. In 2006-07, he averaged 10.7 rebounds, which was one of three seasons that he averaged double-digit rebounds for a season.

Valanciunas was a sneaky consistent rebounder when he played for the Raptors. Between 2012 to 2019, Valanciunas averaged less than 8.0 rebounds per game one time, which was his rookie season. Valanciunas owns his legacy with the Raptors, as he was the trade chip used to bring in Marc Gasol. Since that trade, he has not averaged less than 10.0 rebounds per game with the Grizzlies and Pelicans. The most impressive stat is that point guard Kyle Lowry nearly accumulated 3,000 boards with the team.

Assists - Kyle Lowry

1. Kyle Lowry - 4,277 Assists

2. Jose Calderon - 3,770 Assists

3. DeMar DeRozan - 2,078 Assists

Lowry joined the Raptors in 2012 and went right to work with the team. Lowry spent eight seasons with the team and did not average less than 6.4 assists per game with the team. He averaged at least 7.0 assists five times, while his best season came when the team won the championship. For the 2018-19 season, Lowry was an All-Star when he averaged 8.7 assists per game.

Calderon was another drafted point guard who had some success with the team. After averaging 4.5 and 5.0 assists per game in his first two seasons, he averaged at least 8.0 assists four times and at least seven assists five times. He averaged at least 8.9 assists per game two times while averaging 8.8 assists another time.

Steals - Kyle Lowry

1. Kyle Lowry - 873 Steals

2. Doug Christie - 664 Steals

3. DeMar DeRozan - 655 Steals

While Lowry was not an All-Defensive standout each season, he was a solid defensive player. He was a strong, physical player that had no problem getting right in your face. He averaged less than 1.4 steals per game only once. His best season came in 2015-16 when he averaged 2.1 steals per game.

As for Christie, he played five seasons for the team. After averaging 1.8 steals per game in 1995-96, Christie averaged 2.5, 2.4, and 2.3 the following three seasons. In his last season, he averaged 1.4 steals. Had Christie stuck around a few more seasons, he would likely have kept this record.

Blocks - Chris Bosh

1. Chris Bosh - 600 Blocks

2. Amir Johnson - 580 Blocks

3. Jonas Valanciunas - 479 Blocks

No offense to Bosh, but this is one of the more watered-down records for a franchise. The Raptors have not drafted too many dominant rim protectors. For now, Bosh owns the all-time lead for blocks with a modest 600 blocks for his career. Bosh averaged 1.4 blocks in his first two seasons and that remains his career-high.

Johnson played for the Raptors for six seasons with the team and averaged 1.4 blocks for his career high. He averaged 1.2 blocks in one season and 1.1 blocks in two other seasons. Meanwhile, Valanciunas averaged 1.3 blocks for his best season with the team. One day, the team is going to get an All-Star shot-blocker and this record will blow up quickly.

Turnovers - Kyle Lowry

1. Kyle Lowry - 1,591 Turnovers

2. DeMar DeRozan - 1,323 Turnovers

3. Chris Bosh - 1,126 Turnovers

As the team’s point guard, the ball was in Lowry’s hand quite a bit. The same can be said for DeRozan. When Lowry was running the offense, he was consistently hanging around 2.5 turnovers a night. His worst season came in 2019-20 when he averaged 19.4 turnovers. That was his last All-Star appearance and he had lost Kawhi Leonard in the offseason, so he had to step up and average 19.4 points per game.

It’s no surprise that DeRozan is up here as well and the same goes for Bosh. Both players were the leading offensive options for their team. Of course, the ball was going to be in their hands a lot. Going back to Lowry for a second though, he owns over 4,000 career assists to his nearly 1,600 turnovers. That is not a bad ratio at all.

3-Point Field Goals - Kyle Lowry

1. Kyle Lowry - 1,518 3-Point Field Goals

2. Fred VanVleet - 807 3-Point Field Goals

3. Morris Peterson - 801 3-Point Field Goals

Pending on how long Fred VanVleet starts with the team, this could be his record to take. That would be one heckuva story. VanVleet is already an NBA champion that went undrafted and then secured one of the largest contracts for a player to go undrafted. He is a few seasons away from getting to Lowry’s level, but it’s not an unrealistic situation.

As for Lowry, his three-point shooting didn’t take off until he joined the Raptors. Before the Raptors, he was making less than two outside shots a night. In his first three seasons, Lowry averaged 1.5, 2.4, and 1.9 three-point field goals per night. That grew to 2.8, 3.2, 3.1, 2.4, and 2.8 in the next five seasons. While Lowry is no Stephen Curry, he is the king of the Raptors' outside shooting club.

Field Goals - DeMar DeRozan

1. DeMar DeRozan - 4,716 Field Goals

2. Chris Bosh - 3,614 Field Goals

3. Vince Carter - 3,541 Field Goals

The man with the most points had to get the ball in the basket a lot. After averaging 3.3 made field goals in his first season, DeRozan averaged 6.6, 6.0, and 6.7 field goals in the next three seasons. After a brief moment averaging 7.6, he sunk to 6.8 but rose back up to 7.9. Then, he averaged 9.7 made field goals during the 2016-17 season and then 8.1 in his final season with the team.

Bosh, who held the all-time scoring mark before DeRozan, naturally had the most field goals. Bosh played seven seasons for the team and made just over 3,600 shots. As for Carter, in his seven seasons, Carter managed to score 3,541 field goals. Both players were not fluid outside shooters and could attack the rim.

Free Throws - DeMar DeRozan

1. DeMar DeRozan - 3,539 Free Throws

2. Chris Bosh - 2,997 Free Throws

3. Kyle Lowry - 2,270 Free Throws

The only player to score over 3,000 career free throws was DeRozan. After DeRozan averaged at least 4.0 made free throws in three of his first four seasons, that turned up to 6.6 and 6.0 the next seasons. His final three seasons saw him average 7.1, 7.4, and 5.8 made free throws a night. During his Raptors career, DeRozan shot 82.7% from the free-throw line.

Bosh just missed making the 3,000 clubs and remains second on the team. Bosh was an underrated free-throw shooter that averaged 79.9% shooting with the Raptors from the line. The dropoff to third place is vast. Lowry might stay there for a while as the cast of Raptors playing now are not superb free-throw shooters.

