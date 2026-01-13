LeBron James Staring At Deandre Ayton Sparks Fans Reaction: “Last Time When He Did This, Kyrie And Wade Got Traded”

A single glance was all it took to set NBA social media on fire. During the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers 124-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings, cameras caught LeBron James staring down Deandre Ayton during a timeout with the Lakers trailing 38–31. It wasn’t animated. It wasn’t loud. It was quiet, cold, and intense. Fans immediately recognized the look.

“DeAndre Ayton’s days are numbered. A trade is coming soon. The last time LeBron did this to Kyrie, and Wade, they all got traded.”

DeAndre Ayton’s days are numbered. A trade is coming soon. 👀 The last time LeBron did this to Kyrie, Wade, and AD, they all got traded. pic.twitter.com/j5Q13zyioW — Hoops (@Hoopss) January 13, 2026

That might sound exaggerated if you do not know the history. But LeBron has trained fans to read moments like this. His body language has always carried meaning, especially when things start slipping.

The comparisons came fast, and for good reason. The first flashback was to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kyrie Irving. While the famous photo of LeBron staring at Kyrie actually surfaced a season before Irving was traded in 2017, the image stuck. Their relationship had already fractured. Trust was gone.

The second comparison was even closer to the truth. During the 2017-18 season, cameras caught LeBron giving a very similar look to Dwyane Wade on the Cavaliers’ bench. Weeks later, the Cavaliers detonated the roster at the 2018 trade deadline. Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and others were gone. In came Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, George Hill, and Larry Nance Jr. That reset stabilized the team just enough for LeBron to drag it to the 2018 Finals.

That history is why a single timeout moment with Ayton is being treated like a signal flare.

LeBron is SICK of Deandre Ayton 😭 pic.twitter.com/fL0vcxVXHK — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 13, 2026

Statistically, Ayton does not look like a disaster. He is averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting a 67.9% from the field. But numbers alone do not tell the story. Before December 14, through his first 23 games, Ayton logged eight performances with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Since then, across nine games, he has recorded zero. The drop-off is real. So are the questions about effort and engagement.

Those issues have already reached the bench. JJ Redick has not hesitated to pull Ayton for lack of energy, including a noticeable moment against the New Orleans Pelicans. Redick has openly acknowledged Ayton’s frustration with his offensive role. Ayton, for his part, did not help himself by saying ‘bigs can’t feed themselves,’ a quote that only poured gasoline on the situation.

The broader context matters too. Internally, the Lakers appear increasingly committed to Austin Reaves as a long-term piece. Ayton’s fit, meanwhile, still feels unsettled. On a LeBron-led team, that combination is dangerous. When effort, role clarity, and trust start to wobble, history says patience runs out quickly.

This does not mean Ayton is getting moved tomorrow. But LeBron’s body language has always been part of the league’s quiet language. Players notice it. Executives notice it. Fans definitely notice it.

For now, it was just a stare caught by a camera. But the NBA runs on symbolism as much as it does on box scores. And when LeBron looks at a teammate like that, people stop watching the clock and start watching the calendar.

The trade deadline suddenly feels a lot closer.