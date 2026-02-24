Shaquille O’Neal Shares Top 100 NBA Players Of All Time On His IG

Shaquille O’Neal never misses a moment to spark debate, and his latest Instagram post did exactly that. The Hall of Fame center shared Bleacher Report’s Top 100 NBA Players of All Time list on his page, instantly reigniting one of basketball’s favorite arguments: who truly belongs at the top.

1. Michael Jordan

2. LeBron James

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

4. Magic Johnson

5. Bill Russell

6. Shaquille O’Neal

7. Tim Duncan

8. Larry Bird

9. Wilt Chamberlain

10. Stephen Curry

11. Kobe Bryant

12. Hakeem Olajuwon

13. Kevin Durant

14. Oscar Robertson

15. Jerry West

16. Kevin Garnett

17. Nikola Jokic

18. Dirk Nowitzki

19. David Robinson

20. Julius Erving

21. Moses Malone

22. Karl Malone

23. Dwyane Wade

24. Giannis Antetokounmpo

25. Charles Barkley

26. Elgin Baylor

27. Isiah Thomas

28. Scottie Pippen

29. John Stockton

30. Chris Paul

31. John Havlicek

32. Kawhi Leonard

33. Jason Kidd

34. James Harden

35. Steve Nash

36. Allen Iverson

37. Bob Cousy

38. Bob Pettit

39. Clyde Drexler

40. Patrick Ewing

41. Rick Barry

42. George Gervin

43. Walt Frazier

44. George Mikan

45. Anthony Davis

46. Kevin McHale

47. Elvin Hayes

48. Russell Westbrook

49. Paul Pierce

50. Dominique Wilkins

51. Ray Allen

52. Dwight Howard

53. Gary Payton

54. Reggie Miller

55. Bill Walton

56. Dolph Schayes

57. Luka Doncic

58. Willis Reed

59. Tracy McGrady

60. Carmelo Anthony

61. Bob McAdoo

62. Pau Gasol

63. James Worthy

64. Damian Lillard

65. Vince Carter

66. Joel Embiid

67. Dennis Rodman

68. Robert Parish

69. Kyrie Irving

70. Wes Unseld

71. Chris Bosh

72. Paul Arizin

73. Hal Greer

74. Dave Cowens

75. Manu Ginobili

76. Alex English

77. Pete Maravich

78. Paul George

79. Grant Hill

80. Nate Archibald

81. Dikembe Mutombo

82. Bob Lanier

83. Jimmy Butler

84. Adrian Dantley

85. Sam Jones

86. Tony Parker

87. Alonzo Mourning

88. Draymond Green

89. Earl Monroe

90. Chris Webber

91. Chauncey Billups

92. Lenny Wilkens

93. Jayson Tatum

94. Bill Sharman

95. Dave DeBusschere

96. Joe Dumars

97. Bernard King

98. Klay Thompson

99. Dave Bing

100. Artis Gilmore

At No. 1, the list crowns Michael Jordan, followed by LeBron James at No. 2 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at No. 3. The top five rounds out with Magic Johnson and Bill Russell, representing a blend of dominance, rings, cultural impact, and longevity.

Shaq himself lands at No. 6, ahead of Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, and Stephen Curry to close out the top ten. That positioning alone will divide fans. Some believe Duncan’s resume and sustained excellence warrant a higher slot. Others may argue Curry’s transformational impact on the modern game deserves top-five consideration.

Just outside the top ten, Kobe Bryant sits at No. 11, followed by Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Durant. The inclusion of current stars like Nikola Jokic at No. 17 and Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 24 reflects how quickly today’s legends are climbing historical ladders.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the list is its balance across eras. Pioneers such as George Mikan and Dolph Schayes sit alongside modern icons like Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. That cross-generational comparison is always tricky. Different rules, pace, athleticism, and spacing make it nearly impossible to create a clean hierarchy.

There are, of course, placements that will raise eyebrows. Russell Westbrook at No. 48 will spark conversation, especially given his polarizing career arc. Joel Embiid at No. 66 may feel low to some, given his MVP season. Draymond Green at No. 88 highlights the value of defensive anchors and system players in all-time discussions.

What stands out most is how deep the league’s history runs. From Oscar Robertson to Allen Iverson, from Dirk Nowitzki to Kawhi Leonard, the list captures the evolution of basketball through different styles and eras.

Ultimately, no ranking will ever satisfy everyone. Greatness is subjective, and context matters. Yet lists like this endure because they force fans to revisit history, compare legacies, and argue over what truly defines the best.

By simply hitting share, Shaq reminded the basketball world of one thing: debates about the top 100 are as timeless as the legends themselves.