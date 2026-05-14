Darryn Peterson Compares Himself To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “We’re Unguardable…”

With the 2026 NBA Draft right around the corner, young prospects across the world are gearing up to hear their name called on the big day.

For Kansas standout Darryn Peterson, the preparations have already begun for the next phase of his basketball career. As a projected top-three pick this summer, his NBA future is nearly a certainty, but there are still disagreements on how he stacks up compared to his peers. According to the young star himself, however, his talent is undeniable, and it will influence the balance of power for years to come. In a recent appearance on SportsCenter, Peterson even went so far as to compare his game to that of superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I think two big guards, and two guards that use their [bodies] to score well, and I would say unguardable,” said Peterson on how his game differs from Gilgeous-Alexander’s.

As a 6’5″ guard with natural strength and impressive mobility, Peterson does share some obvious similarities with Shai. They have similar builds with crafty playstyles, and both excel at getting to the line. Most importantly, they are both equally unguardable in their fields, with Darryn dominating college while Shai has dominated the NBA.

Of course, as the reigning MVP for the defending champions, Shai has already done enough to ensure a lasting legacy in the league. Peterson, meanwhile, still has so much to prove, and his basketball story is only just beginning. In the end, while Darryn and Shai may not have much in common on paper, they both share a drive to win that is becoming increasingly uncommon in today’s NBA.

“I feel like I’m the best. Any team I feel like I’m placed on, I can go in and make an instant impact on both sides of the ball,” Peterson told ESPN’s Brian Custer. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make my team better and help my team win.”

With averages of 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 43.8% shooting (38.2% shooting from three), Darryn Peterson set the ultimate example at Kansas, and it might be just a hint of what’s to come in the NBA. While we shouldn’t expect SGA levels of production from him (at least, not yet), there’s no reason he shouldn’t be part of the Rookie of the Year discussions in 2026-27.

The biggest question now for Darryn is not whether he’ll meet expectations, but where he’ll have the opportunity to surpass them. AJ Dybantsa is currently projected to go No. 1 overall, but Peterson could go as early as second in the draft to the Utah Jazz. If they trade up, however, Darryn could end up with the Wizards or fall even further to the Grizzlies or Bulls (at spots three and four, respectively).

While it’s impossible to say how Dybantsa’s game will translate to NBA action, he must be feeling bold to compare himself so brazenly with a superstar like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is widely considered to be the best player in the game right now. If Darryn is anything close to that, it could have major implications for whatever team is smart enough to draft him.