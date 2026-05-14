Cavaliers Hit By Sickness Ahead Of Crucial Game Against Pistons

Cavaliers are facing stomach bug ahead of Game 6 of the Eastern Semifinals.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Following an impressive comeback victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Semifinals, the Cleveland Cavaliers stand on the cusp of victory. If they can just close out the Pistons on Friday, at home, it will send the team to its first Conference Finals since 2018.

While the Cavaliers like their odds heading into Game 6, it doesn’t help that their locker room is being ravaged by a silent, unseen enemy. According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, there are reports of a spreading virus that has already put several players in rough physical condition.

“The Cavs are dealing with some illnesses. Atkinson said he had a little ‘bug.’ Sam Merrill was violently ill on the off day between games 4 and 5, as a stomach bug (different from Atkinson’s upper respiratory bug) is also coursing through the team,” wrote The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

So far, James Harden and Mitchell have avoided getting sick, but it’s impossible to prevent any risk of infection. If they are feeling any symptoms between now and Game 6, it could compromise their availability for the series. At the very least, it could inhibit the stars from playing their best, giving the Pistons an opportunity to stave off elimination.

For star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, he’s not ignorant of the weight of the moment. Regardless of who is available to play, he will do everything in his power to lead his team to glory and advance to his first-ever Conference Finals. With a stacked roster, suitable chemistry, and more than enough playoff experience, the Cavaliers are out of excuses not to make a long playoff run this year.

“Of course you want to win, you want to get to the highest level, and it’s more of an incentive,” Mitchell said. “It’s not a distraction, in a sense; it just makes you hungrier. I think, putting myself aside, I think this is great for the group. This is why we work so hard, why we made the trade for James and Dennis (Schroder) and Keon (Ellis). So yeah, it’s exciting to get that momentum and get one step closer. But we haven’t done anything yet, so I can’t go there.”

Following multiple straight seasons of playoff disappointments, the Cavaliers are desperate to achieve playoff success, and this year may be their best chance in ages. Between Mitchell, Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, they have a core that can compete with any lineup in the league. If this group can just stay consistent and keep their composure under pressure, it will go a long way toward helping the team reach its goals.

For now, the Cavs are only taking it one game at a time. While the advantage lies squarly on their side, things can change quickly if this virus strikes one of the four major stars. In that event, the Cavs would be losing a major asset for such a pivotal close-out game, and that’s why they are doing everything they can to ensure that their locker room is healthy for the most important game of the season.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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