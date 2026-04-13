Lottery Odds For 2026 NBA Draft Revealed: Thunder Have Chance To Get No. 1 Pick

The 2026 NBA Draft lottery picture is set, and while the worst teams control the board, there is still room for chaos. That includes a quiet but real opportunity for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They hold a 1.5% chance at the No. 1 pick through the Clippers’ selection. On paper, that looks insignificant. In reality, recent lottery history shows that small odds do not eliminate the possibility of a jump.

Here is the full breakdown of the odds for the No. 1 pick:

1. Washington Wizards – 14%

2. Indiana Pacers – 14%

3. Brooklyn Nets – 14%U

4. Utah Jazz – 11.5%

5. Sacramento Kings – 11.5%

6. Memphis Grizzlies – 9.0%

7. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans) – 6.8%

8. Dallas Mavericks – 6.7%

9. Chicago Bulls – 4.5%

10. Milwaukee Bucks – 3.0%

11. Golden State Warriors – 2.0%

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) – 1.5%

13. Miami Heat – 1.0%

14. Charlotte Hornets – 0.5%

The top three teams share equal odds at 14%. That creates no clear favorite. It also opens the door for movement. Once the lottery balls start bouncing, positioning matters less than pure luck.

The Thunder sit in a unique position. They are already the defending champions and one of the best teams in the league. They do not need help. Yet they still hold a lottery ticket, and that alone makes them dangerous. A contending team adding a No. 1 pick would shift the league instantly.

The Dallas Mavericks landed the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with just a 1% chance. That result changed everything for their franchise. It also reinforced one truth. Lottery odds create probability, not certainty, and that same logic applies here. The Thunder may sit at 1.5%, but that still gives them a path.

There are also important pick conditions to track. If the Bucks land the No. 1 pick, it does not stay in Milwaukee. That selection would go to the Atlanta Hawks due to prior trade protections. That adds another layer to the lottery. Some outcomes benefit entirely different franchises.

The Hawks already hold the seventh-best odds through the Pelicans‘ pick. That means they could realistically walk away with the top selection despite not being among the worst teams.

Meanwhile, only the top six teams fully control their own picks without complications. Beyond that, protections and swaps begin to shape outcomes. The Thunder’s situation is tied to the Clippers’ finish. If the Clippers had missed the playoffs, the odds structure could have shifted slightly, similar to previous lottery adjustments. Even with current odds, the Thunder remain in play.

Oklahoma City already built a deep, young core. They have draft capital and have flexibility. Adding even a top-three pick would strengthen an already elite team. Landing the No. 1 pick would change everything. For the rest of the league, that is the nightmare scenario, but for the Thunder, it is a bonus opportunity. They do not need luck. Still, they have a shot at it.