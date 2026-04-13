Klay Thompson Throws Shade At Mavericks As He Addresses His Future

Klay Thompson might still be a bit upset about Luka Doncic being traded.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2024 in the hopes of winning his fifth NBA championship, but things haven’t quite gone according to plan. The Mavericks have failed even to make the playoffs in Thompson’s time there, finishing with a woeful 26-56 record in 2025-26.

It has been another disappointing campaign, and that invariably led to Thompson being asked in his press conference after Sunday’s 149-128 win over the Chicago Bulls whether he anticipates being with the Mavericks next season.

“That’s a hard hitter,” Thompson said. “I’m not sure. I mean, I’m under contract, so I do, but haha, I’ve definitely learned in my time in Dallas, things can change on a dime. So, I’m just here to have a great time and put my best foot forward. And that’s all you can do. That’s the hardest part about being a NBA player.

“They think they pay you for the records broken or the rings won,” Thompson continued. “But it’s really they pay you for being able to be traded, being on the road away from your family on a consistent basis, going through injury, and all the stuff that the common fan doesn’t really see. That really makes it difficult.”

We all know what that laughter was for. Thompson was referring to the Mavericks stunning the entire basketball world by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025. That trade has seen them go from being a title contender to a rebuilding team.

Had Thompson known there was a chance that the Slovenian would be traded, you’d imagine he never would have signed with the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal. The sharpshooter had even revealed in his introductory press conference that Doncic was a big reason he joined the team. He had been one of the best players in the league for years and had just led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024.

Thompson was an ideal fit next to Doncic as well, thanks to his shooting prowess. The five-time All-Star would have been fancying his chances of adding another title to his resume in Dallas, but then the trade happened.

All hope wasn’t lost right after, though. Anthony Davis was the big piece the Mavericks got from the Lakers in return for Doncic. If Davis were to stay healthy, they could have made some noise, but it wasn’t to be. The big man played a grand total of 29 games in just over a year with the Mavericks and was traded to the Washington Wizards in February 2026 for a package that signaled they were indeed entering rebuild mode.

The future is bright in Dallas because of Cooper Flagg, but they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. It would probably be for the best if the Mavericks let the 36-year-old Thompson go to a team that is trying to win now. The veteran was struggling with his shot earlier in the season, but eventually returned to form.

Thompson averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game for the Mavericks in 2025-26 while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. There is gas left in the tank, and here’s hoping he is on a contending team next season.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Lakers Players Get Honest About Heading Into Playoffs Without Luka Doncic And Austin Reaves
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