Klay Thompson Throws Shade At Mavericks As He Addresses His Future

Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2024 in the hopes of winning his fifth NBA championship, but things haven’t quite gone according to plan. The Mavericks have failed even to make the playoffs in Thompson’s time there, finishing with a woeful 26-56 record in 2025-26.

It has been another disappointing campaign, and that invariably led to Thompson being asked in his press conference after Sunday’s 149-128 win over the Chicago Bulls whether he anticipates being with the Mavericks next season.

“That’s a hard hitter,” Thompson said. “I’m not sure. I mean, I’m under contract, so I do, but haha, I’ve definitely learned in my time in Dallas, things can change on a dime. So, I’m just here to have a great time and put my best foot forward. And that’s all you can do. That’s the hardest part about being a NBA player.

“They think they pay you for the records broken or the rings won,” Thompson continued. “But it’s really they pay you for being able to be traded, being on the road away from your family on a consistent basis, going through injury, and all the stuff that the common fan doesn’t really see. That really makes it difficult.”

Klay Thompson was asked if he anticipates being in Dallas next season. “That’s a hard hitter. I’m not sure. I’m under contract so I do, but I’ve definitely learned in my time in Dallas that things can change on a dime.” pic.twitter.com/qzV08skX5B — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) April 13, 2026

We all know what that laughter was for. Thompson was referring to the Mavericks stunning the entire basketball world by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025. That trade has seen them go from being a title contender to a rebuilding team.

Had Thompson known there was a chance that the Slovenian would be traded, you’d imagine he never would have signed with the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal. The sharpshooter had even revealed in his introductory press conference that Doncic was a big reason he joined the team. He had been one of the best players in the league for years and had just led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024.

Thompson was an ideal fit next to Doncic as well, thanks to his shooting prowess. The five-time All-Star would have been fancying his chances of adding another title to his resume in Dallas, but then the trade happened.

All hope wasn’t lost right after, though. Anthony Davis was the big piece the Mavericks got from the Lakers in return for Doncic. If Davis were to stay healthy, they could have made some noise, but it wasn’t to be. The big man played a grand total of 29 games in just over a year with the Mavericks and was traded to the Washington Wizards in February 2026 for a package that signaled they were indeed entering rebuild mode.

The future is bright in Dallas because of Cooper Flagg, but they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. It would probably be for the best if the Mavericks let the 36-year-old Thompson go to a team that is trying to win now. The veteran was struggling with his shot earlier in the season, but eventually returned to form.

Thompson averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game for the Mavericks in 2025-26 while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. There is gas left in the tank, and here’s hoping he is on a contending team next season.