12-Year-Old Michael Jordan Was Suspended From School For Fighting, His Mother Taught Him A Valuable Lesson

Great as he was and still is, Michael Jordan is a human being like the rest of us, with virtues and defects, which showed a lot more when he was young. MJ did many things that weren't good during his life, and when he was entering his teenage years, the future GOAT learned a valuable lesson.

When he was 12, MJ got used to getting into fights, and when he was suspended, his mother, Deloris, decided to take care of the issue once and for all to make sure the young GOAT stopped messing around.

Mrs. Deloris, who always tried to help her son do better in life, was tired of that situation and made sure to stop that behavior for good, and Mike learned his lesson. Back in 2009, his mother revealed a story of when 12-year-old Mike was suspended from school, which became the last time he did that.

Ahead of Jordan's Hall of Fame enshrinement, Melissa Isaacson of ESPN wrote about Jordan's young years and how his mother dealt with an uncomfortable situation involving the kid. After he was suspended for fighting at age 12, his mother made sure he wouldn't stay doing nothing at home.

At age 12, there was the day he was suspended from school for fighting. It wasn't the first time he had gotten into a fight in school, and his mother was darned sure she was not going to let the child lay around the house all day watching TV.

"He tells me it would be considered child abuse today," Deloris said of her punishment, with a laugh. "But it was a tough age and I knew I had to set the precedent. I took him to work and made him stay in the car all day and read. I could see him from the bank window. I wanted him to know I was always watching him. We went to lunch, and then after dinner, I knew a lady at the library, so he stayed there and read some more. ... "We didn't have any more trouble from him after that."

It's fair to say that Michael learned his lesson and started behaving after that. Things got better for him and his mom, who always supported his dreams. Even when he was rejected from the high school team, his mother was there, consoling young MJ.

That 12-year-old fighting boy turned out to be the biggest legend in NBA history and one of the greatest athletes to ever live. The energy he had to get in trouble was used to play basketball, and the results were simply amazing.

