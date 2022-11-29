Skip to main content

Bennedict Mathurin Shows Respect To LeBron James: "He's The Best Player To Ever Play The Game."

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers recently welcomed the Indiana Pacers to the Crypto.com Arena. Although the Lakers were the favorites to win the game, the Pacers shocked everyone by erasing a 17-point deficit and claiming the victory over the Purple and Gold.

Another exciting aspect of the game was the matchup between LeBron James and Bennedict Mathurin. The Pacers rookie previously made a shocking statement about James. Mathurin wanted the King to prove that he was a better player than him.

Although most expected James to overpower the 20-year-old, that didn't quite happen. If anything, NBA fans agreed that Mathurin is better than the current version of LeBron James.

Bennedict Mathurin Still Respects LeBron James

After playing a crucial role in defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, Mathurin must on Cloud 9 right now. His statement about James is controversial, but that doesn't mean he disrespects LeBron.

In fact, to clear the air about his comments, Mathurin once clarified what he meant by his statement regarding LeBron.

"It's about being confident like you said. LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game. I think he's the best player to ever play the game. I think people probably misunderstood what I was trying to say. But me just coming into the league, I won't say anybody's better than me. That's me being confident. I know who LeBron James is... no disrespect to LeBron James."

Succeeding in the NBA is not everyone's cup of tea. In order to accomplish that, a player needs to be extremely confident in his skill set. Well, what better way to showcase confidence than talking about one of the greatest players of all time? 

At the end of the day, Mathurin means no disrespect to James. Like millions of others, he has grown up while watching LeBron James play in the NBA and he wouldn't disrespect his idol. 

