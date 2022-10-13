Brian Windhorst Makes Shocking Prediction Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: "The Raptors Will Be A Spoiler In The Eastern Conference. They Are Primed To Make A Mid-Season Trade."

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, many Eastern Conference teams have emerged as major contenders for the throne. As it stands, the Bucks, Celtics, 76ers, and Nets are all poised to be playing for a championship this year.

But in a recent segment on 'NBA Today,' league Insider Brian Windhorst talked about another team possibly making some noise: the Toronto Raptors. While they might lack some of the depth of their competitors, Windhorst says that a mid-season trade could change everything.

"The Toronto Raptors will be a spoiler in the Eastern Conference, which they were last year But everybody ticks off teams they think will win the East, nobody talks about the Raptors and they are primed to make a mid-season trade."So, my hot take is to watch out for the team North of the Border to create some havoc in the East this year."



Currently, the Raptors have a pretty stacked team. With star forward Pascal Siakam, two-way wing OG Anunoby, sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr., and rookie of the year Scottie Barnes, the Raptors already have a solid group of players in the rotation.

This season, no matter what happens, team GM/President Masai Ujiri will no doubt do everything in his power to give his team the best possible odds of success.

The Raptors Are Feeling Confident In Their Chances To Win This Season

As for the players, they aren't worried about anything and they have all the confidence in the world in their abilities. As Pascal Siakam said it, he has faith that his team has enough to win just as they are.

"I don't think it (competitive East) changes anything for us. Like you said, the East is getting better, and everybody is getting better," said Siakam. "The league is getting better in general but I don't think it changes anything for us. We believe in the pieces that we have and we just want to continue to build on that. We have a great future, we added some vets, and I think like we have a solid group. It has to be a matter of us getting together and staying focused. on the grind and enjoying it. We have the pieces to do it and we just need to go out there and do it."

On paper, the Raptors have a solid group of vets and young guys that are expected to secure a playoff spot this year. Beyond that, only time will tell how far they go.

But if they really want to be taken seriously in the East, they will need to be almost flawless all season long.