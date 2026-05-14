Charles Barkley Says Sports Have Many Gay Players While Discussing Jason Collins’ Death: “We Live in a Homophobic Society”

NBA legend Charles Barkley is typically known for his outspoken behavior and banter with Shaquille O’Neal on live broadcasts. However, while discussing the recent passing of Jason Collins, Barkley displayed a different side of himself.

Jason Collins was the NBA’s first active male athlete to come out as openly gay. While his legacy was built upon being a champion of gay rights and creating a more “normal” environment for the community in sports, on a recent episode of “Inside the NBA,” Charles Barkley shared an interesting statement.

While Kenny Smith was speaking about Collins’ impact on the perception of gay athletes in the NBA, Barkley chimed in:

“If another guy did, it would still be a big deal because we live in a homophobic society, and that’s unfortunate. That’s why, anybody who thinks we ain’t got a bunch of gay players in all sports, they’re just stupid. But there is such an animosity toward the gay community, and that’s what’s really unfortunate.”

Barkley pointed out that more athletes have come out as gay in recent years, with players like Robbie Rogers in the MLS (2013), Isaac Humphries in the NBA (2022), Carl Nassib in the NFL (2021), and Luke Prokop in the NHL (2021) serving as examples. While noting the presence of such individuals, Barkley added:

“If you don’t think there are more gay players in the NFL, Major League Baseball, and the NBA, you’re just stupid.”

Many may disagree with Charles Barkley, but considering the statistics, it wouldn’t be surprising if it were true. However, that is not the point the NBA legend was trying to make at all.

As Charles Barkley mentioned, society (more so than the NBA) is homophobic. While there is a general acceptance of an individual’s existence, the way they identify or choose to present themselves is still a matter of scrutiny in some circles. In that regard, the NBA is no different.

Former NBA player John Amaechi was the only other American player who came out as gay, albeit after retirement (2007). Considering that Jason Collins only came out in the final years of his career, it is apparent that the media spotlight and the scrutiny may have been too much to bear under any other circumstances.

In this regard, Charles Barkley had nothing but admiration for Collins and his bravery, stating:

“When he came out, I thought it was amazing. To put himself under the microscope, the scrutiny, the hatred, and the vitriol that was going to happen… He was a shining example of, ‘Do you, man.’ Anybody out there who’s struggling with their sexuality, do you. Gay people have the right to do what they want to do. It’s not our business at all.”

Charles Barkley’s progressive opinion on such a topic may seem out of character for someone like him, but the NBA legend has been largely accepting of the LGBTQ+ community, showing support wherever necessary. Although he has faced some backlash for this, Barkley has maintained a strong stance against such individuals.