Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Kyrie Irving Return To Nets, Mavericks Get Star Center

Bleacher Report proposed one of the wildest NBA offseason ideas yet, sending Kyrie Irving back to the Brooklyn Nets while the Dallas Mavericks land a defensive anchor and move up in the 2026 NBA Draft.

According to Andy Bailey’s proposal, the deal would look like this:

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Kyrie Irving, 2026 Brooklyn Nets No. 9 pick

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Nic Claxton, Terance Mann, 2026 Dallas Mavericks No. 6 pick

Kyrie Irving Gets A Chance To Fix Things In Brooklyn

The idea sounds shocking at first, especially considering how Irving’s first run in Brooklyn ended. His partnership with Kevin Durant and James Harden collapsed into one of the most disappointing superteam experiments in NBA history. Injuries, controversy, and constant instability defined that era.

Yet the fit now looks completely different. Irving missed all of the 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn ACL. The last time he played, during the 2024-25 campaign, he still looked elite offensively. Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range in 50 games.

Even at 34 years old, Irving remains one of the most gifted scorers in basketball. Financially, he still has significant value. Irving is entering Year 2 of his three-year, $118 million contract. He will make $39.4 million next season and holds a $42.4 million player option afterward.

This Deal Can Accelerate The Mavericks Rebuild

After landing Cooper Flagg and entering a full rebuild following a disastrous 26-56 season and 12th-place finish in the West, the Mavericks may no longer view Irving as part of their long-term future. The franchise appears focused on building around Flagg instead of chasing immediate contention.

That is where Claxton becomes interesting. Claxton averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 57.1% from the field last season. He gives Dallas exactly what they need: a mobile defensive center who fits modern basketball and complements Flagg’s versatility.

Claxton is also locked into a manageable contract. He will make $23.3 million next season and $21 million the following year before his deal expires. Meanwhile, Mann adds rotational depth and defensive versatility. He averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range. Mann will make $15.5 million next season and $16 million the year after.

The Mavericks also move up from No. 9 to No. 6 in the draft, which could become extremely valuable in a loaded class.

This Could Be A Gamble Worth Taking For The Nets

For Brooklyn, the gamble centers entirely around upside. The Nets finished 20-62 and 13th in the East last season despite adding Michael Porter Jr., who emerged as one of the league’s best offensive forwards. Pairing Irving with MPJ would instantly create one of the NBA’s most explosive scoring duos.

Brooklyn also still owns multiple trade assets and draft picks, meaning this move would not necessarily stop them from chasing another superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo if the opportunity arises. At the same time, league insiders have reported the Nets remain cautious about surrendering everything for Giannis because of long-term roster concerns.

Ultimately, this trade comes down to risk versus direction. Dallas gets younger, tougher defensively, and more aligned with the Cooper Flagg timeline. Brooklyn takes another massive swing on star power and gives Kyrie Irving a chance to rewrite the story of his Nets tenure.