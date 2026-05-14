Draymond Green Fuels Kawhi Leonard-To-Warriors Trade Buzz After Clippers Land No. 5 Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers will definitely be one of the teams to keep an eye on going into the offseason. While receiving the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft is already significant for L.A.’s future, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green noted how relevant this could be to Kawhi Leonard‘s position on the team.

This offseason could be a complicated one for Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. Amid the ongoing investigation into the salary cap circumvention, L.A. will have much to consider concerning Leonard’s future. On that note, while speaking on “The Draymond Green Show,” the Warriors’ forward made an interesting observation.

“The Los Angeles Clippers accomplished what they wanted to accomplish,” Green began. “They got rid of James Harden, got rid of Zubac, and they got a top-five pick, while still having Kawhi Leonard.”

“Now, I think this is where it gets interesting, right? Like, you talk about the Golden State Warriors, who have won championships. You have to look at the Los Angeles Clippers at at in the fifth spot and say, ‘Huh, what are they going to do? Are they going to draft a fifth pick and put him next to Kawhi Leonard, or are they going to move Kawhi Leonard, try to get more draft assets, and start a rebuild?’ That’s where it gets interesting. That’s where, you know, we’ll see what happens.”

For the most part, Draymond Green provides a detailed take on the Clippers’ situation. Realistically, L.A. could either choose to add a young star next to Leonard, trade the pick for another superstar, or embrace a full-fledged rebuild by trading Leonard away.

Naturally, this is something that L.A. will debate in the days leading up to the draft. However, Green’s mention of the Golden State Warriors in this context doesn’t seem to be a mistake.

The Warriors May Pursue Kawhi Leonard

With the No. 11 pick in the NBA draft, the Warriors also have some valuable trade assets at their disposal. Given that Kawhi Leonard has been mentioned in trade rumors with the Warriors, there may be some room to believe that Draymond Green is hinting at Golden State’s plans to pursue the Clippers’ superstar.

For the Warriors, acquiring Kawhi Leonard could be a terrific move on paper. Given his championship pedigree, his two-way ability, and his overall experience as a player, Leonard has proven himself to be elite whenever he is available.

This was particularly true this season, as Leonard appeared in 65 games, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 50.5% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range. While being the Clippers’ best player, the 34-year-old was also praised as one of the league’s best.

As promising as this move would be, absorbing Leonard’s $50.3 million contract would not be feasible given Golden State’s top-heavy structure. Hence, with major trades becoming the only viable option, there may be two ways ahead for the Dubs.

The first could be a superstar swap sending Leonard and Nicolas Batum to the Warriors for Jimmy Butler and the Warriors’ No. 11 pick.

According to recent rumors, the Dubs have shown an inclination to trade Butler to help strengthen their roster. Given that the star forward will remain sidelined for a prolonged period, acquiring a healthy asset may prove more worthwhile.

Even though Butler may not be of much value to the Clippers, should the franchise embrace a rebuild, having two lottery picks in this year’s draft, along with Butler’s $56.8 million expiring contract, may be quite worthwhile.

Alternatively, we also presented a potential three-team deal involving the Washington Wizards. In an effort to move up in the draft, the Clippers could send their No. 5 pick and their 2029 first-round pick (via IND) to the Wizards for the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. The other moving parts in this deal include the No. 11 pick and a 2029 first-round pick courtesy of the Warriors going to Washington.

Overall, the Warriors receive Leonard and Bradley Beal, while the Clippers receive the No. 1 pick, Jimmy Butler, and Brandin Podziemski (13.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 45.5% FG). Meanwhile, the Wizards acquire two lottery picks this year (No. 5 and No. 11) and two first-round picks in 2029.

Although there are more variables in this deal, from a financial perspective, this may prove more viable. Given that Beal (8.2 PPG, 1.7 APG, 37.5% FG) can also provide a scoring punch off the bench, the Warriors may also see value in this deal.

For the most part, acquiring Kawhi Leonard without giving up Butler or the No. 11 pick is virtually impossible. However, if the team wishes to capitalize on what could be the final years of Stephen Curry’s career, investing in building a championship core to make the most of his time would be wise.