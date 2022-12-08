Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'

Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'

Charles Barkley has given a piece of advice to the Miami Heat after a rough start to the season. The Floridian team is struggling to get things going this season, and Chuck has come up with a valid yet bold solution for them. 

After a terrific 2021-22 NBA season, the Miami Heat landed in this campaign with huge expectations as they seek revenge following a painful elimination in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. However, things haven't gone their way so far, and many think it's time to either make a trade or get rid of their stars.

Chuck belongs to the second group, as he thinks it's time for the Heat to blow things up and try to build something different in South Beach. This would be huge for a team that just played in the Conference Finals, but seeing how intense the competition is in the East and their current level, they could be better off going for a rebuild. 

Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'

They have deemed Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo 'untouchable', but Barkley thinks that the 11-14 Heat are in a position to blow the roster up and make some changes to land young talent to try to compete for championships in the future. They went to the Finals in 2020 and were close to revisiting last season, but precisely a younger team ruined their chances. 

“It might be time to break the team up and start over,” Barkley said, via Heat Nation. “They got some contracts that’s like … they’re no good. So, they need to start over. That’s my personal opinion, it’s like, hey, trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that [can] get us some young guys and start over.”

When rumors surfaced saying they would run it back without making any big changes to the roster, many fans thought it was over for them, and so far, time has proven them right. Still, we should never underestimate the Heat and the ability they have to make trades or turn things around with their players. This is a tricky situation, and some are already telling them to go full rebuilding mode for the future.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old
NBA

The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Says He And Wilt Chamberlain Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Wilt Chamberlain And HImself Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Lakers, Bucks And Heat Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Bucks And Heat Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together

By Orlando Silva
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Gets Brutally Honest On 2021 Finals Loss Amid 21-5 Start

By Nico Martinez
When Larry Bird Blasted Reggie Miller For Disrespecting Him: "I'm The Best F*****g Shooter In The League"
NBA Media

When Larry Bird Blasted Reggie Miller For Disrespecting Him: "I'm The Best F*****g Shooter In The League"

By Orlando Silva
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Says He Has A Great Relationship With OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti
NBA Media

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Says He Has A Great Relationship With OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Explains How Lakers Can Play Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Explains How Lakers Can Play Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving's Potential Shoe Sponsor: "Sign With Puma Now!"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving's Potential Shoe Sponsor: "Sign With Puma Now!"

By Aaron Abhishek
Penny Hardaway Claims He And Shaquille O'Neal Would've Won As Many Championships As Shaq And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Penny Hardaway Claims He And Shaquille O'Neal Would've Won As Many Championships As Shaq And Kobe Bryant

By Orlando Silva
10 NBA Trades That Should Have Happened In 2022
NBA

10 NBA Trades That Should Have Happened In 2022

By Nick Mac
Russell Westbrook Gets Real On LeBron James: "A Great Teammate From Day One And A Better Person"
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets Real On LeBron James: "A Great Teammate From Day One And A Better Person"

By Aaron Abhishek
Ja Morant Now Has The Most Triple-Doubles In Grizzlies History After His Sixth Against Thunder
NBA Media

Ja Morant Now Has The Most Triple-Doubles In Grizzlies History After His Sixth Against Thunder

By Aaron Abhishek
Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin Joins Fadeaway World For An Exclusive Interview: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greatness, 2021 Championship And More
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin Joins Fadeaway World For An Exclusive Interview: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greatness, 2021 Championship And More

By Nick Mac