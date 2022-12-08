Credit: Fadeaway World

Charles Barkley has given a piece of advice to the Miami Heat after a rough start to the season. The Floridian team is struggling to get things going this season, and Chuck has come up with a valid yet bold solution for them.

After a terrific 2021-22 NBA season, the Miami Heat landed in this campaign with huge expectations as they seek revenge following a painful elimination in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. However, things haven't gone their way so far, and many think it's time to either make a trade or get rid of their stars.

Chuck belongs to the second group, as he thinks it's time for the Heat to blow things up and try to build something different in South Beach. This would be huge for a team that just played in the Conference Finals, but seeing how intense the competition is in the East and their current level, they could be better off going for a rebuild.

Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'

They have deemed Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo 'untouchable', but Barkley thinks that the 11-14 Heat are in a position to blow the roster up and make some changes to land young talent to try to compete for championships in the future. They went to the Finals in 2020 and were close to revisiting last season, but precisely a younger team ruined their chances.

“It might be time to break the team up and start over,” Barkley said, via Heat Nation. “They got some contracts that’s like … they’re no good. So, they need to start over. That’s my personal opinion, it’s like, hey, trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that [can] get us some young guys and start over.”

When rumors surfaced saying they would run it back without making any big changes to the roster, many fans thought it was over for them, and so far, time has proven them right. Still, we should never underestimate the Heat and the ability they have to make trades or turn things around with their players. This is a tricky situation, and some are already telling them to go full rebuilding mode for the future.

